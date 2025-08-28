‘The Rocketeer’ Star Billy Campbell Open To Reboot – But Only If It Respects Creator Dave Stevens’ Original Vision

Cliff (Billy Campbell) asks Peevy (Alan Arkin) to wish him luck in The Rocketeer (1991), Walt Disney Pictures

The Rocketeer was conceived as a pulpy blockbuster superhero franchise for Disney. Seeing what Batman was doing for Warner Bros., the Mouse House wanted a slice of the growing comic book cinema pie.

A world of high-flying action awaits The Rocketeer in Starslayer Vol. 1 #2 (1982), Pacific Comics. Words and art by Dave Stevens.

In the end, the film didn’t take off the way they were hoping, and a trilogy was canceled. It has a strong following, but to this day, fits the bill of a lost gem deep in the fabled vault. It’s on Disney Plus, though you have to look for it.

30 years after the first flight, a reboot was announced with Selma star David Oyelowo attached. Nothing came of it, ultimately, and that was probably for the better. According to Oyelowo, Disney was not interested in being true or respectful to the material. They just wanted to inject racial politics into another old property.

Cliff (Billy Campbell) suits up to save Malcom (Eddie Jones) from a potential plane crash in The Rocketeer (1991), Walt Disney Pictures

Their interest in the project also turned out to be half-hearted to begin with, but if that attitude ever turns around, and the enthusiasm becomes genuine, then the star of the original Rocketeer might be interested in a reboot. He’d also be willing to appear in it.

Billy Campbell, who played Cliff Secord, the man who dons the rocket pack sought by Nazis to become the titular hero, discussed the film in an interview with ComicBookMovie. “I would love to [return]. That film was such a seminal moment in my life, and I loved it so much. I loved everything about it,” he said.

Like Campbell stated above, The Rocketeer changed his life in many blessed ways. “I made lifelong friendships. I was friends with Alan [Arkin] to the day he died. Friends with Dave Stevens [creator of the comic series the film was based on], who also is gone,” he added.

However, Campbell has a big caveat for any reboot that moves forward, and it isn’t to stand clear. “I can’t say enough about it, so I’m all for a reboot if someone who also loves the property as much as I love it, and is willing to honour Dave’s vision. I’m all for a reboot,” he explained.

The actor is old enough now to take over the Peevy role from Alan Arkin, but if there is a part for him hypothetically, Campbell isn’t thinking that loftily.

“Obviously, I’m too long in the tooth. Maybe they give me a cameo or something, I don’t know, but I’d love to see it, whether I was in it or not. More importantly, I’d love to see it treated well and treated respectfully.”

The titular hero (Billy Campbell) prepares to launch from the roof of Griffith Observatory in The Rocketeer (1991), Walt Disney Pictures

Modern Disney would, no doubt, fumble an updated take on this material, even if they tried to be authentic and respectful. Still, it’s nice to see Billy Campbell look back fondly on his work in The Rocketeer as much as it is refreshing to see someone care reverently about the source material.

