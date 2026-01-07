Movie News

Could Sebastian Stan Play Harvey Dent In ‘The Batman 2’?

Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) isn't expecting to escape fate in The Dark Knight (2008), Warner Bros. Pictures

Casting for The Batman 2 is heating up fast, and the latest name circling the project is a big one: Sebastian Stan. If negotiations move forward, his addition could have significant implications for the direction of Matt Reeves’ sequel.

Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Marvel Studios’ THUNDERBOLTS*. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. © 2025 MARVEL.

Multiple industry outlets, including Deadline, report that the longtime MCU actor is in active discussions for a major role, though details remain under wraps. With the sequel’s prolonged development fueling speculation about its villains and narrative focus, Stan’s potential involvement has quickly become a focal point.

Industry insider Jeff Sneider added fuel to the fire, suggesting that Stan may be circling the role of Harvey Dent, Gotham’s idealistic district attorney, whose tragic downfall leads to his transformation into Two‑Face. “Was told last night that Reeves had found his Dent. Was gonna start asking this morning… but I was too slow!” he wrote on X.

Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) is too slow on X

The rumor aligns with ongoing chatter that Reeves may continue drawing inspiration from The Long Halloween, the acclaimed storyline that chronicles Dent’s descent. While whispers of Hush persist and nothing is confirmed, Dent remains the most plausible candidate at this stage. As always, these reports should be treated as unverified until the studio flips the coin.

Stan is no stranger to portraying conflicted, emotionally volatile characters. His performance as Bucky Barnes – a man torn between trauma, loyalty, and violent conditioning – has been a cornerstone of the MCU. He last appeared in Thunderbolts* and is slated to return in Avengers: Doomsday, though those commitments wouldn’t necessarily preclude a role in Reeves’ grounded Gotham.

Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones) heard something dirty in Batman Forever (1995), Warner Bros. Pictures

Should a deal be finalized, Stan would join a growing list of high‑profile newcomers, including Scarlett Johansson, who is heavily rumored to be playing Gilda Dent. The Batman cast members Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, and Jeffrey Wright are also returning, naturally. And in a twist, Barry Keoghan is expected to reprise his role as The Joker.

