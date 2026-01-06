Movies

Is Scarlett Johansson Poised To Play Gilda Gold In ‘The Batman 2’ — And What’s That Mean For Harvey Dent And His Better Half, Two-Face?

Scarlett Johansson plays Silken Floss, a criminal with bite, in Frank Miller's The Spirit (2008), Lions Gate Films

Late last year, it was reported that Scarlett Johansson is joining The Batman 2. A little later, it leaked that she is up for Gilda Gold (allegedly, now), which, true or not, has a ring to it. You might say it feels like one of those casting moves that just snaps into place the moment you hear it (well, maybe not here, but still).

The answer is justice in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s been whispered, leaked, hinted, and practically shouted through the industry grapevine (again, allegedly). While nobody’s stamped it with a studio‑official seal yet, the writing on the wall is bold enough to read from across the room. If Johansson isn’t just flirting, she’s in the orbit of this part because Gilda is about to be a gravitational force in the Gotham of the Bat-Verse.

And the reason why is simple: Gilda Gold (nee Dent) isn’t some dusty footnote from the archives. She’s an emotional fault line running straight through Harvey Dent’s life. Gilda has been the person who knew him before the crusades, before the scars, before the coin decided who he was allowed to be, which sends a giant Bat Signal pointing at one thing. We’re not just getting more Two-Face; Matt Reeves is going deeper into his origin.

Gilda Gold (Julie Nathanson) needs Harvey (Josh Duhamel) to stay in Batman: The Long Halloween – Part One (2021), Warner Bros. Animation

As Gilda’s the one who remembers the man under the myth, that makes her crucial – and potentially dangerous – in a way Gotham never sees coming, but that the Internet is anticipating. If Johansson ends up taking this on, there’s a hint that Reeves isn’t just telling a villain origin; he’s digging into the heartbreak that makes the fall hurt, meaning Gilda could easily become the pulse of the entire film. And if you’ve ever cracked open The Long Halloween, you know exactly why.

That story doesn’t treat Gilda like background scenery – she’s a key player in the mystery, with layers that peel back in ways readers still debate. Reeves already borrowed some of that graphic novel’s smoky noir DNA for the first film, and Johansson’s involvement, as this specific character, is pointing straight back to it. If the sequel leans harder into that material, Gilda isn’t just important; she’ll be the hinge the whole narrative swings on.

Harvey’s (Josh Duhamel) Big Bad side is about to come out in Batman: The Long Halloween – Part One (2021), Warner Bros. Animation

Given that prospect, the speculation machine is naturally revving up, with the boldest theory being that Reeves might remix the mythology some more, and steer Gilda toward a Two‑Face‑style arc of her own. It’s a wild idea – the kind that would make purists (along with many of you out there) clutch their pearls, and cause everyone else to lean forward.

There’s no real evidence the film is heading in that direction, but Johansson is exactly the kind of performer who makes people wonder what’s possible. She can handle grounded drama, psychological fracture, and big‑canvas storytelling without breaking stride. Still, until the studio says something, it’s best to treat that as a fun ‘what if’ rather than a roadmap.

Olivia Wenscombe (Scarlett Johansson) kissing Robert Angiers (Hugh Jackman) in The Prestige, 2006, Warner Bros Pictures

What’s certain is this: Johansson is signed on, and if she’s going for Gold, she is going to leave a mark. Maybe she’s the emotional anchor. Maybe she’s the spark that lights the fuse. Maybe she’s something we haven’t even guessed yet. Reeves is keeping his cards close, he always has, but the energy (make that ‘caution’) around this casting is unmistakable.

