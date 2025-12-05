Movies

Zoe Kravitz Is Out Of ‘The Batman 2’ And Scarlett Johansson Is In

Selina (Zoe Kravitz) lets Vengeance (Robert Pattinson) stay over in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

The Batman 2 has lost a cast member from the first one, but is also gaining a new acquisition. Zoe Kravitz ended the 2022 film riding off into the sunset (or, in her case, sunrise) on a motorcycle, and reportedly won’t be turning around to head back to Gotham.

Selina (Zoe Kravitz) indulges her calling as a locksmith in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

As Nexus Point News initially broke, Kravitz is not returning for the upcoming, and long-delayed, sequel to continue Selina Kyle’s story. This vindicates intel shared by Jeff Sneider of the InSneider, who claimed a while back that Kravitz was not involved and knew nothing about the Matt Reeves film.

A segment of fans on X isn’t exactly happy with this news, but as one door closes, another one opens, and we know who is walking through it.

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly trading Marvel for DC, as the Black Widow actress is in serious talks to take on a mysterious role in The Batman 2. It won’t be Catwoman, but it’s being said she is sealing a deal to play someone villainous who starts out as a love interest for Bruce.

Poison Ivy was brought up almost immediately as a potential suitor, but Sneider was quick to uproot that theory based on what his sources say.

A popular alternate theory is that Johansson is in talks to play a live-action Andrea Beaumont, which raises the possibility that Matt Reeves is adapting The Mask of the Phantasm in some fashion. That would be interesting, though yet again, something not entirely original.

Andrea, along with possibly her father, would make a perfect temptress for Bruce and a foil for The Bat. In the 1993 animated feature that started a trend for DC movies that has held up to today, Beaumont uses the guise of a sickle-gloved avenger to settle a score with local mobsters and The Joker.

The Reaper (voiced by Stacy Keach) wants Chucky Boy in Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993), Warner Bros. Animation

Things get awkward for Batman when he is framed for her crimes and placed in the crosshairs of the police and a councilman with a vendetta against him. Despite being a spinoff of the legendary animated series that aired after school and on Saturday mornings, Mask of the Phantasm got grim and a little bloody.

That might work for the world Reeves continues to build, but between scarce plot details and returning villains from his last outing, where he is going is still a bigger riddle than anything Edward Nashton addressed to The Dark Knight.

Rats! Riddler (Paul Dano) reaches the masses in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

The Batman 2 is slated to enter production next year, finally, and is expected to be released in October of 2027.

