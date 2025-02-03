‘Terrifier’ Creator Damien Leone Confirms Conclusion Of The Series, And Origin Story For Art The Clown In ‘Terrifier 4’

Art the Clown (David Thornton) in Terrifier 3 (2024), Cineverse Credit: Screambox

On a day that’s traditionally intended to be for receiving gifts, Damien Leone was instead a giver of gifts on his birthday this past Wednesday when he revealed that he’s working on the script for the sequel to his record-breaking blockbuster, Terrifier 3.

Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) wields one of his toys in Terrifier 3 (2024), Cineverse

Terrifier 4 is still in its fetal stages of development, but the director is unable to contain his excitement to show Art enthusiasts the cover page for what is intended to be the finale of Leone’s delightfully graphic film series, and he even promises a backstory to his muted harlequin from Hades that has captured the weary, jaded hearts of modern gorehounds everywhere:

“I’m truly blessed to know so many wonderful human beings.” Leone said, on his Instagram post. “I might as well take advantage of this day and give all of the Terrifier fans a little present in return.”

“The script for Terrifier 4 is under way,” he continued. “And it is shaping up to be the most epic, horrifying, thrilling, emotional and satisfying conclusion to the Terrifier saga. P.S. I will finally reveal Art’s origin in this entry”

RELATED: Remastered In 4K, Clive Barker’s ‘Hellraiser’ Returns To Theaters February 5th & 6th

Whether or not this will actually be the final entry is currently a question at the mercy of face value. Unless the movie is a complete failure at the box office, it’s hard to believe that it will all end there. Not after the massive unprecedented success of Terrifier 3 last year, which despite a meager $2 million budget grossed a staggering $89 million worldwide – making it the highest-grossing unrated film to grace mainstream cinemas with its morally dubious presence (Take that, Deep Throat!).

For those like me with a taste for the macabre, it also proved that big studios can take a gamble on fresh material within the independent sphere, and profit from it. Something which is no laughing matter.

The world of horror first met Leone and his clown creation in the generally unknown 2013 horror anthology feature All Hallow’s Eve. In that vastly underrated movie, Art the Clown serves as the central figure connecting the separate stories in an anthology format. Art quickly grew popular among horror fans, and has since become one of the most cosplayed characters at conventions everywhere.

Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi) has seen better days in Terrifier 3 (2024), Cineverse

RELATED: ‘Terrifier’ Series Star David Howard Thornton Steps Into Even Bigger Clown Shoes For DC Fan Film, ‘Jokers Wild’

When Leone set out to make a spin-off feature of All Hallows’ Eve, Giannelli had retired from acting, and the director enlisted newcomer David Howard Thornton to don the blood-stained jumpsuit. Terrifier was released in 2016 with audiences giving a warm welcome to the all-out celebration of practical effects, low-budget charm, and over-the-top gore. Thornton was doused with praise for his performance of the silent mummer that’s hell-bent on mutilation and dismemberment. He has been a constant within the horror convention circuit ever since.

The minor success of that movie ($421,798 worldwide) led to an even more successful (and even more violent) sequel in 2022 that sliced an even chunkier profit of just over $15 Million. This rise to the big-top has turned David Howard Thornton into a horror icon, Art the Clown into a household name, and has also given people with colorphobia nightmares that will most certainly last for generations.

All Hallows’ Eve, Terrifier, and Terrifier 2 are available for free on TUBI, but Terrifier 3 is gonna cost you over on Prime.