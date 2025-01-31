‘Terrifier’ Series Star David Howard Thornton Steps Into Even Bigger Clown Shoes For DC Fan Film, ‘Jokers Wild’

All hail the new king in town! Fresh off a triumphant victory at the box office with Terrifier 3, actor David Howard Thornton has shed the bloodied black and white Santa Claus suit of Art The Clown, and into the role of the Clown Prince of Crime himself, The Joker.

Only it’s not on the big screen, or a part of whatever James Gunn is trying to do in his cinematic reboot-verse. The actor’s portrayal of Gotham City’s jester of genocide is on the small (SMALL) screen in a fan film on YouTube called Jokers Wild.

The 13-minute short was written and directed by Aaron W. Bennett, and it presents an unsurprisingly graphic take on one of the darkest moments in Batman lore.

It’s inspired by the climax of the 1988 story arc “Death in the Family” where the Harlequin of Hate killed Jason Todd (Robin #2) before Batman could rescue him. That comic book death only lasted six months before Jason was secretly resurrected, but this reimagining presses a much firmer stamp of finality on the Boy Wonder’s fate that’s most certainly unforgettable.

This gregarious killer clown is a big change from the eerily mute one that Thornton is most known for, but he breaks the silence with a voice, and laugh that’s freaky enough to make anyone wish he would stop talking.

For obvious reasons, Mister J isn’t wearing his iconic purple suit, and is dressed like an 80s punk rocker, but one who’s into mutilating other people, instead of themselves. The make-up is over the top, but so is the character, and if it feels like you’ll never look at Jay Leno the same way again, don’t worry. It’s not just you.

Art the Clown made his gory debut in director Damien Leone’s horror anthology feature, All Hallow’s Eve (2013), though he was played by Mike Giannelli. The actor would retire by the time Leone set out to make the first Terrifier (2016) movie and newcomer David Howard Thornton landed the role.

He has played Art ever since, completely owned the role, and has also become a household name in the den of gorehounds all around the world. Thornton has been vocal about his fondness for The Joker for years and even played him before in the web series Nightwing: Escalation (2011).

Down below is the age-restricted Jokers Wild, if you have the guts:

