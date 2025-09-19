‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Writer David Goyer Explains Film’s Ending, Addresses Interest In One More Batman Film

Bruce (Christian Bale) smiles back at Alfred (Michael Caine) in The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Warner Bros Pictures

There might be a Dark Knight movie left in Christian Bale and writer David Goyer, with the possible return of Christopher Nolan. However, the circumstances and the story, not to mention, have to be right.

The Dark Knight (Christian Bale) asks Rachel (Katie Holmes) for help investigating Dr. Crane (Cillian Murphy) in Batman Begins (2005), Warner Bros. Pictures

Goyer revealed he would be up for a reunion if Nolan was. “If Chris called me up and said, ‘I have an idea to do another,’ would I absolutely consider it? 100%,” Goyer said in an interview with Brandon Davis (via Cosmic Book News).

Davis met Bale on a press junket for Thor: Love and Thunder where the actor shared the same desire, stressing Nolan had to be the one directing. That said, whatever the idea, it wouldn’t be a direct sequel to The Dark Knight Rises.

Nolan and Goyer always intended for the film to end the way it did, well before they figured out the rest of the story. “We thought, ‘Oh, that’s a story worth telling.’ We had no idea what the rest of the movie was, but we had the end,” Goyer explained.

TDKR closes with Bruce (Bale) looking and nodding at Alfred (Michael Caine) at a cafe in Italy. Some theorized this incident was a dream Alfred had that gave himself closure after losing all members of the Wayne clan, but Goyer denied the speculation.

Alfred (Michael Caine) meets The Joker (Heath Ledger) for the first time, and the reaction is genuine in The Dark Knight (2008), Warner Bros. Pictures

Davis said it would be crazy and a gamble to undo that ending anyhow, leading Goyer to throw out the remote possibility of Kingdom Come-style story set in the future with older characters. Alfred probably won’t be around.

Goyer also mentioned how interested he is how Avengers: Doomsday performs with the returning Robert Downey, Jr.’s, high-priced involvement. Perhaps this is a sign Goyer is gauging the strength of the nostalgia and fan interest that would decide if a Dark Knight reunion is worth it.

Robert Downey Jr. wraps 5-hour long cast announcement for Avengers: Doomsday (2026), Marvel Entertainment

Of course, Nolan has to be interested, and a new regime at Warner Bros. (say, headed up by Skydance) might be able to persuade him with the right offer.

