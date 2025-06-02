Florence Pugh’s Ten Best Non-MCU Performances Ranked

Yelena Belova as Black Widow is now one of the most important MCU characters thanks to Florence Pugh’s gripping performance in Thunderbolts*. Her commanding on-screen presence in the role has now cemented her place among the biggest names in Hollywood.

However, while her Black Widow is now the highlight of her rise to the top, it is only a small portion of her blooming career. Since her debut as Abby in The Falling (2014), Pugh’s career has been a sprint as she turns every character she plays into a cinematic masterpiece.

From stage-stealing performances next to star-studded casts in the industry’s biggest blockbusters like Oppenheimer to overachieving in otherwise forgettable films, Pugh hardly ever puts a foot wrong in front of the camera. While Florence Pugh’s time in the MCU is clearly memorable, here is a look at 10 of her most convincing non-MCU performances.

Little Drummer Girl (2018)

Based on John le Carré’s novel by the same name, set in 1979, Little Drummer Girl was the perfect setting for Florence Pugh to train for the emotional intensity of being Black Widow. In the miniseries, Pugh plays Charmian ‘Charlie’ Ross, a 20-year-old British actress who gets recruited by the Mossad to infiltrate the European cell of a Palestinian terrorist group.

Pugh puts up an intense performance that turns the amateur spy into the star of the show. Her character feels a lot like Black Widow, minus the assassin skills, of course.

Lady Macbeth (2016)

Florence Pugh thrives best in roles where she has to give a voice to oppressed women, a trait that largely draws back to her performance in William Oldroyd’s Lady Macbeth. In the film, which is set in 1800s England, Pugh plays Katherine Lester, a woman forced into a loveless marriage to an older man on an estate where she is abused and despised until she turns the tide on the people who hurt her.

Pugh humanizes the morally ambiguous character, turning her into the most memorable part of the otherwise predictable period drama.

We Live in Time (2024)

John Crowley’s We Live in Time is an otherwise straightforward romantic drama with a balanced mix of whirlwind romance and tearjerking drama. At the heart of the story is Florence Pugh, who plays Almut, a chef who falls in love with a divorcee she accidentally hit with her car. The film perfectly marries Andrew Garfield’s onscreen energy with Pugh’s adaptability to create an addictive experience of love and loss through two of Britain’s best talents.

Pugh keeps all facets of Almut’s alive throughout the film, from the passionate chef to the unnatural mother and cancer survivor, outshining the script in every frame.

A Good Person (2023)

Zach Braff’s A Good Person is a largely forgettable film, but it invested in a multitalented cast, which includes Morgan Freeman. Florence Pugh, however, puts up an outstanding performance that turns her character into the highlight of the film. The film follows Pugh’s character through her struggle with guilt and drug addiction after she caused an accident that destroyed the lives of hers and her boyfriend Nathan’s (Chinaza Uche) families.

Allison is easily the most multidimensional character in the film, with a relatable emotional connection to the audience, all thanks to Pugh’s classy performance.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Florence Pugh’s talents extend beyond her appearance, as proved by her voice acting in the Shrek universe’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The film follows Puss on his mission to find the Wishing Star and request another nine lives before his last one is lost. Pugh’s character, Goldi, is the leader of the Bear crime family, which is also on the hunt for the Star.

Despite the character’s role being limited, Pugh gives life to the drama through her voice acting, transforming her into the film’s spectacle and outshining the script once again.

Fighting with My Family (2019)

This was Florence Pugh’s real test at shining in a film based on a true story where she portrays the real-life youngest ever WWE Divas Champion, Saraya ‘Paige’ Bevis. The film follows Paige’s family struggles and her incredible journey to fame. Pugh effortlessly transforms into Paige, bringing out her energy and emotion in the ring in the most convincing of performances.

Pugh also stands out in a star-studded cast, including Lena Headey, Nick Frost, and Dwayne Johnson.

Don’t Worry Darling (2022)

Despite the many controversies it faced behind the scenes, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling proved to be one of the best thriller films of 2022. The film is set in an idyllic 1950s American industrial town where life is seemingly perfect, as all the men work for a local company and women are housewives until one woman named Alice (Pugh) decides that there is something off about their “town.”

The film gave Pugh the chance to prove herself leading a large ensemble cast, and she proved to be up to the task.

The Wonder (2022)

Set in 1862 in post-famine Ireland, The Wonder follows Elizabeth ‘Lib” Wright, a nurse sent to investigate the case of Anna O’Donnell, a girl whom locals believe to be a living miracle because she apparently survives without eating. Pugh’s performance brings the period drama to life, exposing the brutal reality of the ethical and political dilemma of an English nurse in a deeply Catholic Irish town.

She once again proved her talent at portraying strong female lead characters as she unlocks the voice of another trapped woman in a different period setting.

Little Women (2019)

Set in 19th-century Massachusetts, Little Women is Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel by the same name. It follows the four March sisters, Jo, Amy, Meg, and Beth, as they pursue their dreams based on their diverse views about women’s place in the heavily patriarchal society they live in. Pugh’s character is Amy, the most rebellious of the four sisters, believing that she must live to be a great person at all costs.

Saoirse Ronan’s Jo is the lead character of the film, but Pugh totally steals the show by putting up the most commanding performance in the film, which led to her well-deserved Academy Award nomination.

Midsommar (2019)

Florence Pugh gave what is by far the most spirited performance of her career so far in this Ari Aster folk horror, absolutely changing the film’s outlook. Midsommar follows Dani (Pugh) and her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) as they embark on a midsummer festival in a remote commune in Sweden, which turns out to be a dangerous cult. Pugh’s character is dealing with the trauma of losing her entire family in a family tragedy and therefore has to summon her inner strength to deal with the film’s events.

Pugh absolutely aces the role, turning Dani into the star of the film despite being surrounded by equally energetic performances.

