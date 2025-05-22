The Best Fan Theories About RDJ’s Doctor Doom In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ According To Reddit

Robert Downey Jr. Revealed as Dr. Doom at Comic Con 2024, Screenshot via Attractions Magazine, Youtube: Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) holds the fate of the universe in his hands in Avengers: Endgame (2019), Marvel Entertainment

The MCU is set to reboot with the approaching peak of the Multiverse Saga in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, and the fact that Robert Downey Jr., the very man who heralded its start, is at the heart of its new beginning is interestingly poetic. However, after nearly two decades of being the face of Tony Stark, RDJ as Doctor Doom has many fans wondering how Kevin Feige and his team of writers will explain away the startling similarity.

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) come to blows in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Marvel Studios

Doctor Doom’s mask would, of course, go a long way in keeping RDJ’s face off the screen. However, Victor Von Doom has a face with a scar that is an important part of his entire storyline in the comics, so it won’t make much sense to hide it behind a mask forever. RDJ’s new big-money contract with Disney also means that he will be around for a while, which means the big reveal will have to happen at some point. With so many unanswered questions, fans on Reddit didn’t hesitate to come up with interesting theories for how his new role fits into the MCU.

RDJ’s Doctor Doom fools the Avengers using Iron Man’s face

Robert Downey Jr. Revealed as Dr. Doom at Comic Con 2024, Screenshot via Attractions Magazine, YouTube

This theory would force Marvel to resurrect Iron Man, or at least his variant. According to Themediocrecritic, RDJ’s Doctor Doom will use Stark’s identity to gain the support of the Avengers, effectively turning the superheroes into villains.

“I think Doom from another universe, the one on a collision course with the main MCU, will disguise himself as Iron Man to gain the trust of the Avengers. Doom will ask for their help to help contain a threat, this threat being the other universe heroes and mutants,” their theory suggests. According to the Redditor, another actor will eventually play Doctor Doom. We have little faith in this theory, though, because it extremely underestimates the Avengers.

RDJ as Doctor Doom is just a Variant; the real Doom comes in Secret Wars

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) rains down hellfire in Iron Man (2008), Marvel Entertainment

“My theory is that avengers Doomsday will be Robert Downey jr version of dr doom. however we will be served and the real version of doom will be revealed in Avengers Secret Wars,” Chous118 suggested in their theory. They are among many fans who can’t fathom the idea of RDJ as Doctor Doom in the long term.

While their theory is valid, it is extremely unlikely, seeing as Robert Downey Jr.’s new contract with Disney is worth over $100 million. The huge investment is clearly for a long-term commitment, so fans just have to come to terms with the fact that he is Doctor Doom.

Doctor Doom is Tony Stark’s twin

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) takes the stage at the Stark Expo in Iron Man 2 (2010), Marvel Studios

This is one of the most popular theories about how Kevin Feige and the Russo brothers can assimilate RDJ as Doctor Doom into the MCU. Proposed by Pippo09, the theory suggests that RDJ’s Doctor Doom comes from an alternate universe, and his appearance in Doomsday is part of his grand plot to “save humanity.”

“In this scenario, Victor von Doom could originate from a reality where he and Tony Stark were twin brothers, separated at birth due to a cosmic or experimental event tied to Howard Stark’s work with S.H.I.E.L.D. or an early multiversal incursion,” the theory suggests. The theory is solid, but a little too complicated to pull off in the MCU, where they like to keep things simple and explosive.

Tony Stark was the legitimate Victor Von Doom adopted by the Starks

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) gears up to hunt down The Mandarin in Iron Man 3 (2013), Marvel Entertainment

According to Nnuuuke, Marvel could spin Tony Stark’s origin story to state that the Starks were not Iron Man’s biological parents. In this theory, after weapons made by Stark Industries destroy Latveria, the Starks take some responsibility by adopting an orphaned child.

“They adopt who we know as Tony Stark, while his legitimate birth name was Victor Von Doom. Robert Downey Jr is actually the legitimate Victor Von Doom. In other universes or “timelines”, he’s Victor Von Doom who was never adopted by the Starks, and Latveria was never destroyed by war,” the Redditor says. Their theory is actually very possible as it gives Marvel the Freedom to use Tony Stark’s face as Doom in the entire Multiverse Saga.

The Count of Monte Cristo theory

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame (2019), Marvel Studios

Doctor Doom is one of the most vengeful characters in the MCU, which is why this theory makes so much sense. According to the Redditor, RDJ’s version of Doctor Doom will be a variant of Tony Stark from an alternate timeline on a revenge mission against The Avengers after possibly being put in prison for the many mistakes Stark has made, such as Ultron.

“He escapes from prison and hides himself as Dr. Doom, a rich, powerful man intent on revenge against the friends he feels betrayed him. That need for revenge could stretch to the main MCU universe. A multiverse revenge tale,” their theory suggests. While this theory is interesting, the MCU is unlikely to adopt it because it would affect the legendary legacy of the real Doctor Doom from the comics.

A Stunt Double Plays Doctor Doom

Tony Stark wearing the Doctor Doom mask at Comic Con 2024, Marvel Entertainment, Screenshot via Attractions Magazine

“My theory for Marvel having RDJ play Dr Doom is they do a Mandalorian. Have a stunt double do the physical acting for Doom, and RDJ does the voice for Doom, like how Pedro Pascal voiced Mando in almost the entirety of the show,” another Reddit user proposes.

However, for their theory to work, Disney would have to give up on cashing in on one of the most famous faces in Hollywood, not to mention the fact that RDJ’s voice has been reverberating throughout the MCU for the last decade. The theory would help Marvel avoid the complicated process of explaining Doom’s similarity to Iron Man, but it is unlikely.

RDJ’s character is Doctor Doom in every other timeline except 616

Doctor Doom attempts to wipe Reed Richards from existence in Secret Wars Vol. 1 #9 “Beyond” (2016), Marvel Comics. Words by Jonathan Hickman, art by Esad Ribić, Ive Svorcina, and Clayton Cowles.

This is another fan theory that allows RDJ to appear as Doctor Doom from other timelines besides just the 616. The theory also starts with the assumption that Tony Stark was always Doctor Doom, but in the 616 timeline, he was adopted and raised by the Starks to become Iron Man.

“Remember when Thanos stated he knew Stark. There was some kind of connection between the two of them. Maybe because Thanos has an alliance with Doom throughout the multiverse…” the Redditor says in defense of their theory. This is by far one of the most credible fan theories, although it only holds if the MCU can come up with a whole new face for Iron Man in every other timeline.

