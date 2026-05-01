Movie Reviews

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Review — a Tentpole with Fun and Fan Service

Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) are surprised how much fight Bowser (Jack Black) still has in him in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026), Illumination Entertainment

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is upon us, tearing up the charts, which anyone could have seen coming with what a good job Illumination did on the last one. Everyone enjoyed it, even us Millennials. Sure, we had the live-action Super Mario Bros. growing up, and it has its charms despite the chaos and clear cash grab the 1993 mess-terpiece was. But there is something to be said for understanding source material and taking better care of toys entrusted to you.

Illumination proves themselves yet again, and in many ways outdoes themselves, especially in terms of spectacle and Easter eggs. With peace brought back to the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) should be able to happily celebrate her “birthday,” but she is wistful about where she truly came from. Beam across the galaxy, and we learn she has a long-lost sister, Rosalina (Brie Larson), the guardian of the universe and mother to the childlike star beings, the Lumas.

Gamera goes on a scenic tour of Tokyo in Gamera: Super Monster (1980), Daiei Film

[Guardian of the universe? A giant turtle not associated with the Mario series might like a word. Anyway…]

Rosalina is taken captive by Bowser, Jr., (Benny Safdie) who wants to free his father (Jack Black) and conquer the universe. To do that, he has to build his “Boomsday” weapon so he can destroy planets at will, and at a rate that would make Darth Vader and the Empire have second thoughts. The thing is Junior needs Rosalina and her magic to power the thing, which means Peach could lose her sister forever before reconnecting.

So, it’s her, Mario (Chris Pratt), Luigi (Charlie Day), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Bowser, and (oh, yes) Fox McCloud (Glen Powell) to the rescue. This is the essence of the plot. There is one and it has identifiable beats; it’s just basic – more or less there to have the vibrant spectacle built around. But that’s what we all want to see, after all, right?

The winks and nods in this are off the charts. There is something for everybody no matter what age you are or what era of Mario you were reared on. I noticed so many references to the first three Nintendo games and the first two Super Mario Worlds that I began to believe the filmmakers were as obsessed with those entries as I was. [Yoshi’s Island is such a great game, by the way – underrated gem, right there!]

However, it’s true that Mario and Luigi have less to do than last time. While Yoshi and Star Fox are the ones that really steal the show – one with his antics and the other with his cocky cool – Peach and Bowser take up most of the screentime, as the whole thing is veritably their movie despite the title. Still, they make it work. Peach leads the charge and doesn’t really need saving but she’s never presented in a preachy or grating light.

I also thought Bowser got a lot of solid character development between the dimensions of his backstory that arise, and the way the film babyfaces him, while it handles the new elements. I ended up liking him more and thinking he could be redeemed, even though he reverts to bones-and-all evil by the climax. [Yes, there are bridges, fireballs, an axe, and a pit of lava at the crucial moment.]

Luigi (voiced by Charlie Day) and Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) looking dusty on their new adventure in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026), Illumination/Nintendo

You can easily take your kids or nieces and nephews or the little ones you babysit to Super Mario Galaxy without reservation. However, you don’t need to be that age to enjoy it. The film is a treat for all audiences, but especially nostalgic gamers. It’s a lay-up as far as a good time and a way for Hollywood to print money this year.

The Super Mario Bros Galaxy Movie 5 OVERALL SCORE PROS Guest appearances, especially Mario 2 characters and Star Fox

This is a movie for gamers

Perfect family entertainment as well CONS Bowser Junior was not my first choice for a villain and kinda bland

Which reminds me - no Wario! Seriously!