Netflix And Anime Studio MAPPA’s New Partnership Raises Horrifying Odds For A Live-Action ‘Chainsaw Man’ Or ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

In service of helping expand the global anime audience, Netflix has announced a “strategic partnership” with famed anime studio MAPPA, the exact terms of which open the door for the pair to intricately collaborate – and while nothing is even rumored to be in the works, this development raises a terrifying possibility regarding a potential live-action Chainsaw Man or Jujutsu Kaisen.

Formally announced on January 21st, this collaboration will see the two media entities “working together on new projects with a global perspective — from story development to merchandise”, with Netflix set to “exclusively stream a slate of original MAPPA-produced anime titles to members worldwide.”

“Anime is central to our members’ viewing experience,” said Netflix. “Today, more than half of Netflix members enjoy anime on the service, and anime viewership has tripled over the past five years. With this partnership, MAPPA’s new anime titles will premiere exclusively and simultaneously worldwide on Netflix, allowing fans everywhere to experience these stories together.”

Offering his own comment on the deal, MAPPA president and CEO Manabu Otsuka explained, “We have worked with Netflix on various projects in the past, but this expanded partnership is based on MAPPA’s core belief in being an independent studio — both creatively and in business.”

“Japanese animation studios must proactively lead every stage, from understanding global audience needs and developing projects, to reaching viewers and expanding related businesses. MAPPA is committed to deepening our collaboration with Netflix, aiming for a long-term, win-win partnership.”

Likewise, Netflix Japan’s VP of content Kaata Sakamoto asserted, “MAPPA is a remarkable studio that has continuously taken on bold challenges and achieved unprecedented forms of expression.”

“At Netflix, we also value the passion and dedication of creators. By combining MAPPA’s unique approach to anime production with Netflix’s global reach — and the courage to take risks, which is essential to creating compelling content — we hope to further expand the possibilities of anime. We are fully committed to delivering new works and excitement to fans around the world.”

Perhaps most notably is the fact that, as mentioned in the conclusion to the deal’s official press release, “under this expanded partnership, multiple new anime projects are now in planning and production.”

While nothing has been officially confirmed, and thus it’s unknown whether said “projects” are animated or live-action, this specific partnership does lower the barriers of entry towards the studio’s current hits, Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen, receiving Netflix adaptations all their own

Admittedly, MAPPA does not own either Chainsaw Man or Jujutsu Kaisen, with the rights to both currently and firmly held by their shared publisher Shueisha.

However, in light of the break out success of both series’ anime adaptations, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Shueisha would be more than willing to license each IP for a live-action outing should MAPPA either express an interest in making one or be assigned by Netflix to helm any such project.

Ultimately, whether Netflix’s Chainsaw Man or Jujutsu Kaisen is on the live-action menu remains firmly in the world of speculation – especially after seeing how wantonly Shueisha allowed Western studios to play with Dragon Ball, Death Note, and even Saint Seiya.

