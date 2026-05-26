Movies

Disney’s Power Rangers Reboot Is a Chance to Resurrect the Franchise’s Most Iconic Villain, Who Has Been MIA for 30 Years

Ivan Ooze (Paul Freeman) is on the loose in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995), 20th Century Fox

Production details are under wraps, but the cat was let out of the bag a while ago: A full-scale Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reboot is on the way. What we do know is that the production is moving away from the franchise’s traditional reliance on Super Sentai footage, opting instead for a complete, clean slate.

With Hasbro holding the IP and Disney shepherding the production, the creative team has the opportunity to chart an entirely new course. Internal reports suggest they are inclined to move away from legacy characters entirely, both heroes and villains. There is a strong possibility that familiar faces – from the original team to staples like Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd – may be bypassed to avoid the baggage of 30 years of continuity.

However, if they want to bridge the gap between a fresh start and fan expectations, the answer may lie in a character who has been missing in action for far too long: Ivan Ooze. Outside of a few brief video game appearances, the sardonic, chaotic threat from the 1995 feature film has not appeared in live-action for over three decades.

For a time, he existed largely as an internet punchline when fans compared his design to that of Apocalypse in X-Men: Apocalypse. But for the dedicated, that was never the point. It served as a reminder that Ooze was a unique antagonist who brought a level of wit and menace that arguably hasn’t been matched since.

Because his debut was tied to a 20th Century Fox film, the state of Ooze’s rights is a distinctly tangled web; Disney retains the rights to the character thanks to their acquisition spree that transferred him to their vault. Resurrecting a villain who hasn’t been overexposed or diluted by decades of sequels is a rare thing, and no legal loophole exists to stop them.

Furthermore, there’s beauty in Ivan Ooze’s flexibility, and we’re not talking about his power set. The studio could pivot toward a darker iteration or embrace his original energy. Ooze was the PG-rated Freddy Krueger of the mid-90s – a flamboyant force who paired genuine destruction with relentless, sardonic wit. That specific brand of campy menace is exactly what made him memorable.

For the generation of fans who grew up with the film, reintroducing Ooze with that same sinister charm is a natural, cross-generational hook. It allows parents to share a piece of their canon that still holds up while introducing younger audiences to a villain defined by personality rather than brute strength alone.

Ultimately, the legacy of Mighty Morphin is built on its villains; Ivan Ooze remains the franchise’s greatest and most underutilized. With the pieces sitting right there on the board, the creative team has a chance to capture lightning in a bottle again. And sometimes, the best way to rebuild a franchise is on the back of someone who could steal the show and make it look easy.

Ivan Ooze (Paul Freeman) is tired of calling in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: the Movie (1995), 20th Century Fox

Assuming they are self-aware enough to recognize this opening and not screw it up, the choice is clear: They can either give us a classic victory lap – announcing to the world “Ladies and gentlemen, the Ooze is back!” – or they can invite us in with Disney saying, “Welcome to our nightmare.” Either way, the fruitful action is to remind the fans of “the wonders of being wicked” after a long drought.