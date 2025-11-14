Former ‘Batwoman’ Star Ruby Rose Goes Off On Sydney Sweeney After Her Boxing Biopic ‘Christy’ Bombs Hard

Sydney Sweeney Speaks on That American Eagle Ad & Her Body Transformation via GQ on YouTube

It’s Sydney Sweeney vs. The World. Everyone is coming out of the woodwork to pile on and take their shot. And some are answering the challenge to put themselves back in the spotlight. Ring the bell!

Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) is discharged in Batwoman Season 1 Episode 1 “Pilot” (2019), The CW

Sweeney’s new film Christy, a biopic about female boxer Christy Martin, did not perform well upon release and Ruby Rose dusted herself off to enter a nonexistent fray for the first time in years to blame Sweeney for the film’s failure. Rose began her offensive by revealing she was part of the project early on until the script changed.

“The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry. Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It’s part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time,” Rose claims on Threads.

Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) posts about Christy and Sydney Sweeney on Threads

She went on to call Sweeney a “cretin” and accused her of hating gay people. “For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the ‘people’. None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us. You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better,” Rose continued.

Rose soon apologized for her rant, but not because she took shots at Sweeney. The Batwoman Season 1 star regretted the use of the term “cretin,” which she discovered is (allegedly) “ableist” based on its loose medical application to mental acuity.

‘Noted lexicographer’ Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Threads

When it came to Sweeney, Rose doubled down. “Cretin is an ableist term? I though it meant creature in old English. I regret writing that and should have just said psychopath,” Rose wrote in a follow-up post.

Christy made only $1.3 million in its first weekend. It’s an indie film with a reported $15 million budget, but it opened in front of 2,000 screens. As a first for indie producer Black Bear as a distributor, the optics of the picture’s performance aren’t looking good. Sydney Sweeney, or her PR, took the high road and didn’t blame fans or anybody else.

She remains proud of the film, saying it’s not always about “the numbers.” Wrote the actress on Instagram, “I am so deeply proud of this movie. “Proud of the film [the director David Michôd] made. proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) comes out swinging on Instagram

She added, “this film stands for survival, courage, and hope. through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. we all signed on to this film with the belief that christy’s story could save lives.”

Her post continued, “thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. if christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. so yes I’m proud. why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. i love you.”

The real Christy, Christy Martin, stuck up for Sweeney. Hitting back at Rose on Instagram, Martin wrote, “I’ve always been a fighter. My life reflected that in every way and now I fight for others. The past few days I have seen some people attack my friend Sydney Sweeney.”

Christy Martin (@christymartinpromotions) on Instagram

Martin concluded, “Syd not only worked her ass off for this film, she worked her ass off for me. For my story. For so many others suffering in silence. So I want to be clear about who Syd is. She is my friend and ally!”

