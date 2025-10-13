Rumor: Skydance Buying Warner Bros. Discovery Would Lead To The Ouster Of David Zaslav And James Gunn

Superman (David Corenswet) and Gary (Alan Tudyk) question Supergirl's (Milly Alcock) life choices in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Warner Bros. rejected the first offer by Paramount and Skydance’s David Ellison, but the bids are coming. Along with them is speculation of what will become of Warner CEO David Zaslav and DC Studios Co-President James Gunn in the aftermath of a deal being finalized. Unfortunately, if one is struck, things don’t look good for either man long-term.

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison: We want to be the most technologically capable media company via CNBC Television on YouTube

Hollywood sources close to Cosmic Book News tell the site that Gunn will be going, and he may already see the writing on the wall. His pivot from a Gods and Monsters saga to a Superman family one is a strong signal that he is being allowed to do what he wants until the clock runs out. He has more freedom and control over that realm of DC right now, and he is using it as his main content avenue.

The director’s replacement is allegedly being lined up as well. With Michael De Luca inking an extension at WB, it’s said he will remain post-merger and be put in charge of DC. De Luca is called a comic book fan, and his history with Man of Steel and Dark Knight writer David Goyer reportedly proves his worthiness to Ellison.

Does JAMES GUNN Think There Are Too Many Superhero Movies Being Made?!? – via Inside of You Clips YouTube

De Luca and his partner, Pam Abdy, are seen as assets after overseeing a fairly profitable year for the studio theatrically and internationally.

But where does that leave big boss Zaslav? Next year, when the split between Warner and Discovery happens, he will be in charge of the bigger share that includes prized possessions like HBO Max. After that, and another acquisition, his days could be numbered.

Deadline reported that Ellison is assembling his team, and De Luca is on it. A role for Zaslav could be negotiated, but it looks more like there might not be one. He may have served his purpose anyway, as he found a way to offload the biggest albatross – the billions in debt weighing on Warner.

Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio) documents the Hammer of Boravia’s (TBA) debut in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Any buyer would have been saddled with that burden, but a bidding war can drive up the asking price. Ellison might not have a better time to purchase the studio than now.

