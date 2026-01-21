Movies

‘The Rip’ Star Sasha Calle Reflects On How Far Playing Supergirl In ‘The Flash’ Has Taken Her

Supergirl (Sasha Calle) is no longer running the asylum in The Flash (2023), Warner Bros. Pictures

Sasha Calle has spoken about The Flash largely in terms of what the role contributed to her career. She has emphasized her appreciation for the opportunity, noting that the project allowed her to take on a high‑profile character and gain experience on a major studio production. While broader debates about the film continue online, Calle kept her comments focused on the professional growth the role provided.

Kara (Sasha Calle) witnesses the arrival of General Zod (Michael Shannon) in The Flash (2023), Warner Bros. Pictures

Calle said (via Yahoo Lifestyle Australia) she is “utterly grateful” for what playing Supergirl did for her career, noting that the role led to new opportunities and open doors that let her collaborate with Matt Damon and Flash costar Ben Affleck – whom she met briefly, just once, on the set. They bumped into each other in the hair and makeup department, an encounter Calle humorously calls their “meet-cute.”

She stars alongside the duo in The Rip, now streaming on Netflix. “They’re beautiful people,” Calle adds. “Aside from being absolute legends, they’re just so kind, so loving, and they’re just very human. They lead with grace and kindness. And Matt, being our number one in this movie, was a beautiful leader. And Ben is just a curious man who touches every camera and allows you to explore.”

Bartleby (Ben Affleck) is ready to help settle Loki’s (Matt Damon) nerves in Dogma (1999), View Askew Productions

The Flash did poorly, and the box office numbers were bad enough to end careers. However, its biggest stumbling block was Ezra Miller and all his legal issues, which dominated the news cycle. Any production would buckle under the weight of that level of scandal falling upon it. Fortunately for Calle, she managed to dodge the fallout and can look back fondly.

That said, her casting as a Latina Supergirl and her acknowledgement of how meaningful that representation was for her drew plenty of attention. She’s also been honest about how tough it was when the DC reboot moved on without her. She was supposed to be Kara Zor-El in the DCEU from then on and may have ended up side by side with Henry Cavill in Man of Steel 2.

An angry Superman (Henry Cavill) flies towards Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), Warner Bros. Pictures

However, despite the potential and desire for a Cavill return, not many were interested in the diverse tomboy version of Kara. The DCU and the upcoming Supergirl film this year should’ve been a clean slate, but DC Studios head James Gunn proved he only knows one way of doing things – the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy way.’

Regardless of how much better Milly Alcock looks in the part, Supergirl looks like more of the same, and like it was shot on the same sets – or in front of the same green screen – as the Knowhere locations in the GOTG volumes. The next DCU installment will be out in theaters this summer, while The Rip is now streaming and climbing the Netflix charts.

