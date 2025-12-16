Movies

SpaceGodzilla Is Confirmed For ‘Godzilla x Kong: Supernova’

SpaceGodzilla rains fire in Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla (1994), Toho Co. Ltd.

In ‘Dreams Come True’ and ‘Worst Kept Secret’ News, it looks as if the villain at the top of the list of potentials will be the big bad of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. SpaceGodzilla is coming to the MonsterVerse.

SpaceGodzilla is about to lift Godzilla’s spirits in Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla (1994), Toho Co. Ltd.

RELATED: Newly Announced Godzilla Anime Meets With Skepticism: Does Anyone Really Want It?

A listing courtesy of the Writers Guild of America, or WGA, the union for screenwriters, gives away the already spoiled surprise. On their website, under developments for films that are currently in production, both Godzilla and SpaceGodzilla are cited as source material from Toho that inspires Supernova.

The listing was made final in early November and follows rather blatant teases on social media, especially from Matthew Modine. The Full Metal Jacket actor shared stills from the film Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla on his socials, including one shot of the two Titans doing battle in the latter’s crystal stronghold.

IM BEING DEADASS BTW THEY FUCKED UP pic.twitter.com/flVTtBv0b6 — Kaiju No. 14 (@14_kaiju) December 15, 2025

RELATED: Kaiju History – A Plague Of Rats Ended An Inept Production And Gave The World Gamera

This spoiler has been making the rounds online ever since it was grabbed by Kaiju No. 14 on X, who implies Legendary and the team behind the GxK sequel effed up.

SpaceGodzilla always fit the alpha-level threat that Legendary Pictures has been teasing since the sequel was announced. It was a foregone conclusion from the jump. However, we have been anticipating this a lot longer based on the supplemental lore that states a relative of Godzilla ate a star.

Godzilla sets his sights on the Skar King in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), Legendary

An infamous mural from a deleted Godzilla vs. Kong scene showed what appeared to be a flying Godzilla raining fire on Kong and Titans alike, who banded together to stop it.

Ape Titans may have to put their lives on the line again, but Kong’s place in the scheme of things might be minimal compared to The New Empire. It’s been reported a few times that Supernova will be a much more personal story for the G-Man this time, which is fair.

Additionally, it makes perfect sense when Godzilla’s DNA is what created SpaceGodzilla, at least in his Heisei form. There is no telling what liberties Legendary will take with the origin or design for the MonsterVerse until more leaks drip and drab forth, due to carelessness or not.

NEXT: Matthew Modine May Have Revealed SpaceGodzilla Is In ‘Godzilla x Kong: Supernova’