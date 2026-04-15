Movies

Unusually High Number of ‘Supergirl’ Test Screenings Raising Red Flags — Is Warner Bros. Scrambling Behind The Scenes?

Supergirl (Milly Alcock) grabs a few drinks with Krypto in Supergirl (2026), DC Studios

Supergirl, one of the pillars of James Gunn’s DCU, is in the spotlight, but for all the wrong reasons. What should be a straightforward cosmic character piece has instead become the subject of a mounting concern. Reports from inside the test-screening circuit paint a portrait of a production struggling to find an identity.

The biggest red flag is the sheer number of test screenings, which usually amount to two or three for studio films. However, Supergirl has reportedly had eight, and sources indicate that the overkill of a tally is not for the sake of refinement.

Each round brought new edits, structural changes, and in some cases, entirely new endings. Three different finales – as if we’re dealing with Clue – have been shown to audiences so far. This is the kind of churn that belies a creative team still trying to figure out what story they’re telling.

Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) warns the Brigands against opening fire in Supergirl (2026), DC Studios

Despite all the tinkering, reactions remain stubbornly mixed – not disastrous but not encouraging either. Viewers describe the film as having moments of clarity buried inside a narrative that never quite finds a rhythm.

The most consistent complaint centers around Krem of the Yellow Hills, a chilling, morally charged antagonist in the comics – or so they say. In the movie, he’s reportedly underwritten, underplayed, and unable to carry the emotional weight the story demands.

Action sequences don’t fare much better under scrutiny, with multiple attendees calling them flat or strangely staged, lacking the punch audiences expect from a cosmic adventure. The tone is another sticking point as, instead of the operatic, melancholy Western-in-space vibe that made the comic so talked about, the film leans darker and jaded.

Kara is portrayed as about as hardened, cynical, and reckless as the trailer leads you to believe. While some viewers appreciate the edginess, others see it as a departure that strips away the emotional core of the source material. For a fandom weary of years of DC’s turbulence, this deviation is a flashpoint.

Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts) leans in for a kill in Supergirl (2026), DC Studios

Milly Alcock is an element earning consistent praise with test audiences. They seem to agree she is charismatic, but also wounded and compelling, as the film’s anchor. But even her bright spot comes with a shadow. More Superman has reportedly been included in each new cut, which many interpret as a sign the studio isn’t confident The Girl of Steel can carry a movie by herself.

Instability is ongoing elsewhere behind the scenes as Supergirl is on its third composer, who was hired late in the process. At this stage, turnover is almost always a sign of creative dissent or last-minute restructuring. Neither suggests a smooth process, and all lands at a delicate moment.

James Gunn and Peter Safran’s reboot of the brand has stumbled repeatedly, and a tentpole opening soon that appears to be wobbling a lot this late in the game is exactly what Warners hoped to avoid. And it’s obvious they are still searching for a version of the film that can convince audience the DCU and Gunn’s Superman Saga has any life to it.