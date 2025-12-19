News

AdHoc Studios “Days Away” From Deciding Fate Of ‘Dispatch’ Season 2, Says Main Concern Is Shortened Dev Time

Blonde Blazer (Erin Yvette) needs Mecha Man's (Aaron Paul) help ahead of an upcoming Superhero Dispatch Network gala in Dispatch (2025), AdHoc Studios

Although the breakout popularity of Dispatch and its superhero-theme visual novel gameplay has left fans clamoring for more, its dev team at AdHoc Studios is still unsure as to whether or not they actually want to work another shift at the Superhero Dispatch Network, but are promising that they’re just “days away” from making a final decision.

Blonde Blazer (Erin Yvette) and Mecha Man (Aaron Paul) drink to a new dawn in Dispatch (2025), AdHoc Studios

This update on the Blonde Blazer’s future employment status was provided by studio co-founders Nick Herman and Pierre Shorette, who themselves served as the game’s director and writer, during a recent post-release interview given to Eurogamer‘s Robert Purchese.

Admitting that neither of them expected Dispatch to be as big of a hit as it ultimately turned out to be, Herman confessed that such success was both a welcome surprise and an unforeseen double-edged sword, particularly as it had resulted in ever greater (and louder) demands for a sequel.

“It’s the new problem, right?” he explained. “It’s like, ‘Are you doing it? Are you not doing it?'”

Invisgal (Laura Bailey) lashes out at Track Star (Jeffrey Wright) in Dispatch (2025), AdHoc Studios

Pressed as to how seriously they were considering a Dispatch Season 2, Shorette assured their host, “As seriously as anything; But the thing is, tough thing is, it’s like in music: You have your whole life to write your first album and then eight months to write your second.”

“And there’s a little bit of that feeling. We had so long with this – seven years is a lot of time. If anything, it would have been embarrassing if it was bad. I mean, you took fucking long enough! We’re taking GTA 6 amounts of time on this sh-t, you know – it better be good. I know we’re not going to have that amount of time for Season 2 because we want to meet the demand.”

Mecha Man (Aaron Paul) prepares for a final showdown with Shroud (Matthew Mercer) in Dispatch (2025), AdHoc Studios

Adding to his partner’s thoughts, Herman further observed, “There were zero expectations for Season 1 – external expectations, People just had to show up and enjoy it and not have a bunch of theories and stuff in their head. Season 2, if we do it, we know that’s going to be an extra challenge.”

“A lot of pressure,” agreed Shorette. “It’ll be about what it’s not as much as what it is.”

Blonde Blazer (Erin Yvette) is done with Shroud’s (Matthew Mercer) games in Dispatch (2025), AdHoc Studios

To this end, the pair ultimately informed their host that they were “days away” from actually sitting down and hammering out AdHoc Studios’ future plans, including whether or not they’ll actually involve any further Dispatch adventures.

“We’re entering the time where we’re going to really sit down and lay those plans out,” said Shorette, who ultimately recalled that the team still has a Critical Role game to finish, which unfortunately is not as far along as they planned. “It’s been bubbling, simmering I would call it. It’s not full boil or anything. It probably has had pushes over the last year or so, at different points, but as Dispatch needed to get released, that took up a lot of our resources.”

Blonde Blazer (Erin Yvette) and Mecha Man (Aaron Paul) enjoy their first meeting in Dispatch (2025), AdHoc Studios

All things considered, it looks like fans will eventually find out what lies in store for Mecha Man, Invisgal, Malevola, and the aforementioned Blonde Blazer in regards to a potential Dispatch Season 2 sometime in the somewhat-near-future, moist likely sometime relatively early in 2026.

