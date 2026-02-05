News

Arc Raiders Cracked Down on Cheaters by Targeting Steam Family Sharing

Credit: Arc Raiders Cracked Down on Cheaters (2025) Embark Studios, Steam

With many shooter games, cheaters are pretty common. And while Embark Studios, the developers of Arc Raiders, have made it their mission to get rid of them, whether by issuing bans or by returning the lost loot to their rightful owners. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been enough.

But in the most recent news on the ongoing battle, Arc Raiders cracked down on cheaters by targeting Steam Family Sharing.

Arc Raiders (2025), Embark Studios, Screenshot via Steam

Even with Embark Studios working tirelessly to combat these problems, there are still cheaters in the lobby, and it’s obvious that players will start to feel unmotivated to play the game. Many cheaters who end up banned can easily create a new Steam account, Family Share the game between the two profiles, and get right back on with no problems.

Embark Studios has now blocked this option. “In our ongoing continuous efforts to make Arc Raiders a more fair experience for all raiders, we have just made changes to how Steam Family Sharing works for suspended accounts,” said community manager at Embark, Ossen, in the official Discord. “Up until now, suspended accounts could exploit Steam Family Sharing to avoid account suspensions, making their way back to Speranza to continue their illegitimate play.”

“This change prevents that by ensuring that if an account is suspended, all accounts associated with that account through Steam Family Sharing are also automatically suspended as well.”

Arc Raiders (2025) Embark Studios, Steam

According to Embark, even if you’re innocent or you kick a restricted member from the sharing plan, your account is still banned. “A removed family member is free to purchase their own copy of the game, but will need to wait for the existing game ban on their account to expire.”

For gamers, this is a huge win, and for cheaters, this will likely turn into an awkward conversation if you’re actually sharing the game with some of your friends or family.

With how popular the game is, it’s refreshing to see the developers work endlessly to make the game an enjoyable experience. While it might seem harsh to ban everyone in the shared plan, it’s a fair way to ensure that other players’ gaming experience isn’t ruined.