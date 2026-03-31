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Deus Ex Developer Eidos-Montréal Lays Off 124 Employees

Credit: Deus Ex Developer Deus Ex: Human Revolution (2013), Eidos-Montreal, Steam

The layoffs are not stopping. And this time, Deus Ex developer, Eidos-Montréal, lays off 124 employees in Montreal. The cuts are hitting production and support roles across the studio. The company announced this on Monday, March 30, on LinkedIn.

But the news doesn’t stop there. On the same day, it was revealed that the head of the studio, David Anfossi, is leaving after 19 years, marking another major change.

Deus Ex (2013), Eidos-Montreal, Steam

The statement reads: “The reduction in workforce affecting 124 employees is a result of changing project needs and impacts across production and support teams. Today is a difficult day for our studio and reflects the need to adapt and concentrate efforts where Eidos Montréal can be most effective.”

The statement continues, with the studio sharing their appreciation for the team: “We are deeply grateful to the team members impacted; this decision is not a reflection of their talent, dedication, or performance. Supporting those impacted with care and respect remains our priority, while ensuring continuity for the teams moving forward.”

With David Anfossi stepping down, matters are even more confusing, as there hasn’t been an announcement of new leadership. Especially since reports have seen Eidos Montréal working on an unannounced “AAAA” game using Unreal Engine 5.

What Makes This Studio Matter?

Tomb Raider (2016), Eidos-Montreal, Steam

There have been many layoffs and studio shutdowns lately, with Epic Games recently laying off 1,000 employees and the developers behind Gotham Knights shutting down, but this one stings.

Eidos-Montréal is not some background team most gamers have never heard of. The studio is known for its work with Deus Ex, which is one of those names that still carries real weight for people who love story-heavy action games with a sci-fi edge.

The studio is probably most known for Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. Eidos-Montréal’s official site also points to popular games and franchises, including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

While they’re responsible for some big titles, this isn’t the first time that Eidos-Montréal has cut the team. According to GameDeveloper, the studio has cut around 300 roles since 2024, after 97 layoffs in January 24, 75 more in 2025, and now 124. That pattern makes the March 30 news feel less like one bad day and more like a studio that has been shrinking in slow motion for a while now.

Canada’s Rough Run

Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy (2021), Eidos-Montreal, Steam

Eidos-Montréal isn’t the only studio that has had a rough run, especially in Canada’s game business. In January, Ubisoft shut its Halifax studio, which affected 71 jobs. In February, Ubisoft Toronto cut 40 roles as part of a restructuring. Then, Tencent shut TiMi Montreal without the studio ever releasing a game in February.

All of that, and now Eidos-Montréal is experiencing more layoffs, and you get a grim picture. Canada is still one of the most important places in the world to make games, but 2026 has been rough on the people doing that work.

Montreal has long been of the biggest gaming cities, the kind of place that helped give the medium prestige as well as jobs. When a studio like Eidos-Montréal cuts staff, it doesn’t affect just one project. It chips at that wider creative ecosystem, especially when other Canadian teams are already getting squeezed.