Fortnite’s Original Mode Is Going to Be Free-to-Play in April

Credit: Fortnite's Original Mode, Fortnite (2017), Epic Games

Fortnite‘s original mode, Save the World, is finally going to be free-to-play after almost nine years, and gamers can’t be more excited.

The original PVE survival mode sees players building forts and trying to survive the night against a horde of zombies known as Husks. Epic Games announced that it will be free-to-play on April 16, hoping to welcome more players to join the fight on various platforms,s including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Cloud, and even Nintendo Switch 2. Mobile devices and Switch 1 will not be supported.

The mode that started it all for Fortnite was previously only accessible by purchasing a Starter Pack in the Fortnite Store, which usually costs around 1,500 V-Bucks ($13.49). But now, players can pre-register for the mode online to contribute to a community goal. The more players who register, the more rewards participants will receive when the mode goes free.

“We’re really excited to be welcoming new players into Save the World, and look forward to fighting the Storm alongside you all starting April 16,” Epic says in their statement.

Fortnite’s Original Mode (2017), Epic Games

Don’t worry, though, current Save the World players will receive the rewards before then. Existing players will receive rewards like Superchargers, Vouchers, and Gold. And Epic is pausing new purchases to Save the World starting March 11 at 8 p.m. ET, but existing players can still access the mode while receiving additional rewards.

While Fortnite is better known for its battle royale mode that was added to the game in 2017, the original loot-built-survive game mode was in development for years before that and was publicly revealed in 2012 at San Diego’s Comic-Con that year. It was the first game built on Unreal Engine 4 by Epic and was intended for PC platforms.

