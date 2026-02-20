News

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen Launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 Next Week

Credit: Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen Launch (2004) Nintendo

Pokémon Day is February 27, and to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the franchise, fans can take a trip back to the Kanto region.

Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen confirmed for Nintendo Switch!

These download-exclusive titles will be available after the #PokemonDay Presents presentation which begins Friday, February 27, 2026, at 6AM PST. #PokemonFRLG pic.twitter.com/m8xEFOOjle — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 20, 2026

In just a week, Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. The 2004 remakes of the original Pokémon Red and Blue games will just be $19.99, the perfect price for such a nostalgic game. The Pokémon Company will also be doing its annual Pokémon Presents broadcast that will be taking place on the same day, 9 a.m. EST. Once the broadcast is finished, the games will be available.

The surprise announcement puzzled fans, wondering why they’re releasing standalone retro classics to the shop. According to Nintendo, it’s “in celebration of 30 years of Pokémon, we thought it would be fun to return to the ultimate version so fthe original Pokémon adventures in the Kanto region with these special releases.”

The beloved games were adapted with modern graphics and gameplay, offering fans the chance to catch the original 151 Pokémon. They’ve also added a whole new post-game area, the Sevii Islands, where players can find high-level Pokémon, including some from the Johto region.

Fans can pre-order the games right now via the eShop. And fans should note that local wireless play for battling and trading will be possible, though online features are not supported. Even so, players can connect and transfer Pokémon into Pokémon Home, the franchise’s cloud-based monster storage system.

Along with giving us these two nostalgic games, two of the best titles in the franchise, we’re hoping to hear more about the sim spin-off Pokemon Pokopia. To learn more about your favorite games, keep checking back here for more information.