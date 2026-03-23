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The Sims Announced a Lofi Girl Collaboration, and Fans Are Frustrated

Credit: The Sims Announced a Lofi Girl Collab The Sims 4 (2014), EA, Steam

What could have been a great win for cozy gamers has turned into chaos. Yesterday, The Sims announced a Lofi Girl collaboration, which sounds like a great choice for the franchise. However, the beloved simulator game is getting a lot of backlash for the announcement.

The Sims has been around for over two decades and has gathered quite a massive following. And Lofi Girl is a simple YouTube livestream that shares relaxing beats to help people study, relax, sleep, game, and more. It’s centered around a looping animated character and has only expanded over the years.

This collaboration could have been exactly what cozy gamers were looking for: Having amazing beats while enjoying one of the biggest franchises.

On March 22, a short teaser video was posted on The Sims official X account. The teaser video showed the iconic streamer re-imagined in The Sims world, piquing everyone’s interest.

While no official details have been shared, many believe that this mostly has to do with music, allowing players to listen to the amazing beats while playing their favorite game. Along with that, fans might be able to see in-game cosmetics that you can see in the livestream, perhaps Lofi Girl’s desk set up and clothes, maybe even Lofi Boy’s set up.

Unfortunately, fans aren’t as excited as others. Especially after The Sims added a new Marketplace to the game. The Marketplace is where players can go to see and download custom-made content by players, and they can even spend special currency to purchase these creations.

The Marketplace is a great idea for creators to get compensated; however, it was disheartening news for players. While the game , most players purchased it a while back. And along with the game, many have spent hundreds on the DLCs and expansion packs. Now, the once freely downloadable creator content is another thing players must spend money on.

Many users have shared their disgust, saying “the reason I use cc is bc it’s free”, and “Oh EA, you just can’t get enough, can you? The most important thing is to squeeze every last cent out of the remaining community. That’s so despicable.”

Now that The Sims has announced a Lofi Girl collab, fans are getting even more annoyed. Fans have reported how broken the game is right now, with many saying that they can’t launch the game.

On the official teaser announcement, many have gone to the comments to share their aggravation, with one comment saying, “The game is still broken, and y’all are announcing a new collab that no one asked for. The jokes just write themselves.”

Other comments follow the same theme, with one saying, “What exactly are we supposed to do with this when basically everyone is still unable to get back into their game?” and another saying, “Are you serious? The game doesn’t work for a majority of people, and yet you’re announcing collabs???”

While the Marketplace has made many players no longer fans, this isn’t the first hit that fans have received from The Sims 4, as many have slowly lost their DLCs entirely. Throughout 2025, many players hopped on the game to see that their purchases were no longer available, and there was no way to get them back.

This, along with the new Marketplace, could signify the end of the popular simulator game. While a collaboration with the YouTube channel could be a big hit for players, it won’t be possible if EA doesn’t quickly rectify the problems the game is currently facing.