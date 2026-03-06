News

Xbox Confirms Next-Gen Console Codename Project Helix Will Also Play PC Games

Credit: Asha Sharma and Project Helix, Google Commons

The new CEO of Xbox confirms next-gen console, codenamed Project Helix, can play both Xbox and PC games. took over as the head of the business last week after longtime boss Phil Spencer retired.

“Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox, including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console,” the CEO posted on her X account. “Project Helix will lead in performance and play our Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week!”

Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console.



Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about… pic.twitter.com/Xx5rpVnAZI — Asha (@asha_shar) March 5, 2026

There’s no specification on the fact that it can play PC games, but it’s still exciting to learn. The news has left some gamers curious about the potential available games. Xbox’s Ally X is an example of opening up the ability to play a wide variety of PC games with its access to Steam, Epic Game Store, and GOG. But would Project Helix offer the same? Or just the PC Games available from the Xbox PC storefront, or games available on the Game Pass?

Microsoft first entered the gaming space 25 years ago with the original Xbox, released in 2001. The console was designed to rival the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo’s GameCube. Xbox featured a range of exclusive titles and has been the source of iconic titles like Halo, Gears of War, Forza, and more.

However, the recent generation of Xbox consoles has been under scrutiny and controversy since launching in late 2020, falling short of competing brands like PlayStation 5.

Because of this, fans have been sceptical of the sudden shift in leadership at the brand. Many gamers are concerned with the direction that Xbox is going to take, even though Sharma has consistently expressed her commitment to the “return of Xbox” since taking over as the CEO.

While some fans are not excited about Xbox integrating PC games in the mix, others see this as a great path for Xbox, seeing their commitment to Xbox’s future.