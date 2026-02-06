Video Games

Sony Surprises with New Co-Op Horizon Game for PlayStation 5 and PC

Credit: New Co-Op Horizon Game Horizon Hunters Gathering (TBA), Guerrilla Games, Screenshot via PlayStation

Sony and Guerrilla Games just shocked fans by revealing a new co-op Horizon game set for PlayStation 5 and PC. Called Horizon Hunters Gathering, the game looks to be a 3-player co-op action game with roguelite elements, and is said to support both cross-progression and crossplay for PC and PS5.

The game was announced on PlayStation’s official blog yesterday. Game director Arjan Bak says it “lets up to three players team up as heroic Hunters to protect a world under threat from deadly machines. Combat is tactical, reactive, and deeply skill-based, building on the tactical precision of the Horizon games while embracing the dynamics of team play.”

Bak says that even in the first ideas “that shaped the world of Horizon, we dreamed of players hunting machines together.”

“Drawing on our experience from the Killzone multiplayer titles and the momentum of Horizon Zero Dawn, we set out ot bring cooperative action into the Horizon franchise.”

The official release states that the goal for the game was to offer challenging, yet replayable hunts with two modes: Machine Incursion, which is a “high-intensity mission where waves of machines pour out from underground gateways, led by a formidable boss”, and Cauldron Descent, which is a “longer, multi-stage trial in which ever-changing rooms push Hunters to their limits, from brutal machine encounters to hidden doors that promise power and reward for teams prepared to open them.”

Horizon Hunters Gathering (TBA), Guerrilla Games, Screenshot via PlayStation

There will be a roster of uniquely skilled Hunters that players can choose from with unique, distinct melee or ranged abilities. Along with these characters, the game will offer rogue-lite perk systems to make each run a fun and unique experience.

But that’s not all. The game will also offer a social hub where players can “connect, prepare, and celebrate victories together. Here, you can customize your Hunters, visit vendors, upgrade gear, and team up for your next adventure.”

For fans who are interested, you have the ability to join playtest groups by signing up for PlayStation’s Beta Program that will playtest the game at the end of the month. Unfortunately, Sony and Guerrilla do not have a date set for the release, but keep checking back here for more information on the upcoming game.