‘Magic: The Gathering’ Looking To Expand Female Player Base With More ‘Women-Centric’ Crossovers: “Don’t Be Surprised If You See Us Poking Into Romantic, Looking At K-Pop Bands”

Amy Rose wins back a Chaos Emerald via Amy Rose (Card #2083), Magic: The Gathering - Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes (2025), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Evan Stanley.

On the backs of the recent and massive win with they ostensibly just notched with the same demographic thanks to their recent team-up with Final Fantasy, Hasbro has revealed that Wizards of the Coast and Magic: The Gathering are looking to expand the popular TCG’s ‘female appeal’ with a number of specific IP collaborations, the partners of which could span from “romantic” franchises to full-on “K-pop bands”.

Sephiroth lays waste to Cloud’s hometown via Nibelheim Aflame (Card #426), Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy (2025), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Karasuba Rindo.

RELATED: Survey Claims Women View Anime, Comic Books, And ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Among “The Least Attractive Male Hobbies” – But It’s Complete Bullsh*t

This tease towards MTG‘s future was offered by Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks during the company’s Q2 2025 Earnings Call, as held on July 23rd.

During the Q&A portion of the presentation, Cocks pressed by Roth Capital analyst Eric Handler as to what he perceived as a demographic shift in the specific franchises being tapped for the game’s Universes Beyond crossover cards, as based on his own observation that recent collaborations had angled away from ‘classic’ franchises like Doctor Who or Transformers in favor of more recent hits like Final Fantasy, Spider-Man, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Mary-Jane proves the Iron Spider armor looks best on her via (Card #004), Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Bachzim.

“With regards to your player demographics, in your presentation, it says the average tabletop player is about 35 years old,” said Handler. “Now you’ve got Spider Man, which theoretically skews a bit younger. Avatar [The Last Airbender, which will feature in the year’s final full set) is more of a tweens type product. In [MTG‘s ongoing ‘limited edition’ print collection] Secret Lair, I think you have just put out or will soon be putting out a Secret Lair release for Sonic the Hedgehog, so I’m curious about how you’re thinking about the demographic shift maybe getting younger for Magic.“

In turn, Cocks asserted, “I won’t do the cheeky answer. New player average is always in kind of that 11- to 14-year-old range.”

Aang unleashes his Avatar State via Avatar Aang/Aang, Master of Elements (Card #363), Magic: The Gathering – Avatar: The Last Airbender (2025), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Bryan Konietzko.

RELATED: Hasbro CEO Confirms ‘Final Fantasy’ Is Best Selling Set In ‘Magic: The Gathering’ History: “‘Lord Of The Rings’ Took Six Months To Deliver $200 Million Of Revenue, ‘Final Fantasy’ Took One Day”

“The thing is that Magic players just never stop playing. So, the median age goes up over time because people play into their 50s and 60s, and then it starts to become multi-generational. So, we see things like Spider-Man, things like Sonic the Hedgehog, general efforts that we have like Secret Lair that just help us test and learn new IPs as ways for us to be able to expand the demos of the game.

“And then, it’s not just about age. Magic, I think, does better than most hardcore games or enthusiast games in terms of penetration with people who identify as female, but we still have a ways to go there. I think about 30% of the player base today are women, and we’d like to see that increase over time. So, we’re also looking at IPs that could have some resonance there.

Spider-Gwen takes on Electro via (Card #202), Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Jim Cheung and Jay David Ramos.

“So, don’t be surprised if you see us poking into romantic. Don’t be surprised if you see us looking at K pop bands. Nothing’s off the table.”

To this end, the next official Magic: The Gathering set, as themed around Marvel’s Spider-Man, is currently on track to officially web its way into all legal formats on September 26th.

Shadow unleashes his Chaos Control via Deadly Dispute (Card #2091), Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes (2025), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Evan Stanley.

NEXT: ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Drops First Round Of ‘Spider-Man’ Previews – And Credit Where Credit Is Due, The Marvel Set Is Looking Spectacular