‘Magic: The Gathering’ Drops First Round Of ‘Spider-Man’ Previews – And Credit Where Credit Is Due, The Marvel Set Is Looking Spectacular

Peter and MJ steal away some time to themselves via Romantic Rendezvous (Card #086), Magic: The Gathering - Marvel's Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Nereida.

Outside of the most dishonest of Wizards of the Coast’s marketing execs, it’s near-universally agreed upon by those with even a passing interest in Magic: The Gathering that the current state of the popular TCG is more often frustrating than not, especially in terms of its less-than-user-friendly distribution practices and growing ignorance to its own original characters and lore in favor of third-party IPs like Final Fantasy, Sonic the Hedgehog, and soon, Marvel’s Spider-Man.

And while the idea may seem like nothing more than a blatant cash grab, its first official preview at the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con has confirmed that, regardless of how one feels about its existence or its featured characters, Magic: The Gathering‘s upcoming Spider-Man set is being developed with an objectively impressive amount of love and reverence for the wall-crawler’s comic book source material.

Peter Parker’s spider-sense is tingling via Card #TBA, Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Thanh Tuan.

[Editor's Note: The following article is going to be very image heavy, and as such some users may experience browser slowdowns while reading.

To help users out, in addition to this main article covering the full breadth of the Marvel’s Spider-Man cards previewed by Wizards of the Coast at SDCC 2025, we’ll also be breaking them down into individual pieces, as organized by theme:

The second of the year’s full Universes Beyond crossover sets and the second to be fully legal in all of the game’s major formats following WotC’s January ruling change, the MTG debut of Marvel’s most iconic hero will see players presented with 349 new cards, as made up of brand new cards, reprints, and alt art printings, themed around Spider-Man and his amazing friends.

Therein, the game’s five base color lines will each be represented by a specific member of the Spider-Family, with the justice-oriented, ally-rallying White being embodied by the core, Earth-616 version of Peter Parker:

Peter Parker can do whatever a spider can in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

The speed and control of Blue being assigned to Miguel O’Hara, otherwise known as Spider-Man 2099 (and hey, check out that original Lyla design!):

Spider-Man 2099 rocks a blue enchantment engine Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast.]

Black’s death and decay being unsurprisingly shouldered by Spider-Man’s twisted shadow, Venom:

Venom unleashes his own brand of lethal protection in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast.

Red’s aggressive playstyle being assigned to Spider-Gwen, her brash, aggressive nature and love for fast-paced punk music earning her the role:

Spider-Gwen rocks out in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast.

And Green being given to Miles Morales – though this one admittedly seems less due to theming and more because it was the only color left over:

Miles Morales runs it back in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

Of course, Spider-Man would be nothing without his friends and family fighting alongside or behind him, and his outing in MTG is no exception, with allies like Aunt May , Silver Sable, and even Ollie Osnick, the amazing Spider-Kid, leaping into the fray:

Spider-Man is never truly alone in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

Miles brings a few of his friends as well, including his Uncle Aaron, the flight-capable Starling, and Ganke Lee:

Miles Morales invites his own support cast to Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast.

And rather than standing on the sidelines, the people of New York City are also ready to get in on the fight, with the population being divided between hating the web-slinger, doing what they can to help him out, and force-mutated courtesy of the Spider-Island event:

Spider-Man gets to know the people of NYC in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

And like any story worth telling, this set is also “all about a girl. That girl. The girl next door. Mary Jane Watson,” whose card appearances run the gamut from ‘actor’, to ‘Peter’s true love’, to ‘the new Iron Spider’ (a reference to the time she briefly wore the suit in Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 4 #15).

Mary-Jane Watson steals the spotlight in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

Further, recent years have seen Spider-Man go a bit more multiversal, it should come as no surprise to find that various residents of the Spider-Verse will soon be shuffling into decks, their characters ranging from the more humorous like Spider-Rex and Spider-Ham to genuine fan-favorites like Spider-Man Noir and (surprisingly) the original, Gerard Way-created version of Peni Parker and her Sp//dr mech:

(Interestingly, it looks like most, if not all of the various Spider-people, the five above included, have a card wherein their casting mana cost requires only one specific colored mana. Thus, in a ‘tip of the hat’ moment to thematic game mechanic translation, the new Multiverse Portal land card, as seen at the end of the bellow graphic, actually does allow a player to pretty much cast any Spider-verse member they need.)

Spider-Man calls for help across the Spider-Verse in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast.

Speaking of alternate costumes (and in true Spider-fashion, no pun intended), Pete’s wider wardrobe also looks to be getting a bit of love, with both the Symbiote and cloth versions of his black suit appearing on a few cards, with those featuring the latter specifically making reference to the infamous Kraven’s Last Hunt storyline:

Peter Parker dons the black suit in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

To that end, Spider-Man easily has one of the biggest and most famous rogue’s gallery in all of comics (second maybe only to Batman), so naturally it makes sense that his biggest baddies would follow him across the multiverse.

With more surely to come, those presently confirmed to be joining Venom in his MTG hunt for the Spider include the Green Goblin himself, Norman Osborn:

Norman Osborn returns to formula in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

The four-armed Doctor Octopus, as well as one of his Spider-Bots (a possible hint at the set’s featuring of a Superior Spider-Man card?):

Doctor Octopus rolls the die in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast.

As well as such lesser-tier villains as the new Beetle, Scorpion, Electro, Shocker, Silvermane, and even such deep cuts as the Enforcers and Stegron the Dinosaur Man:

A who’s who of Spider-Villains are out for revenge in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

And as is MTG tradition, the Spider-Man set will come with its own set of lands – two, in fact, with one featuring artwork of their respective mana symbols woven out of spider-web:

Peter Parker spins a web in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast.

While the second catches Spider-Man at various points during his travels across NYC:

Peter Parker makes his way across New York in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast.

Further, as seen in some of the above preview collages, the set will also feature a number of alt art cards, their treatments split between MTG style variants, new pieces from established comic book artists, andart reprints from previously published comic books:

As always, certain cards will be getting special alt art prints in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

Speaking of comic books, last but not least let’s talk about the set’s insanely cool connecting chase card set.

Consisting of nine total cards, this alt art set reprints each respective characters’ single-colored-land-cost variant with a new illustration, as provided by veteran Marvel Comics artist Jim Cheung and likewise colorist Jay David Ramos.

But more than just a simple reprint, these cards actually come together à la the various comic book trading card sets of the 90s to form a giant mural depicting the Spider-Verse’s top web-warriors facing off against a veritable who’s who of Spider-villains and their variants:

(Though the final card in the set has yet to be revealed, given its place in the full mural, it will likely be a reprint of the above blue/white Sp//dr, Piloted by Peni.)

The spirit of 90s era trading cards is alive and well in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast.

And in light of the chosen Spider-Gwen and Miles cards being double-sided, the pair’s reverse sides will also feature an interconnected scene wherein they can be seen taking an out-of-uniform break from their respective superhero duties:

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy take a breather in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

At present, the Magic: The Gathering x Marvel’s Spider-Man crossover set is slated to web-zip onto store shelves on September 26, 2025 – However, if the previous Final Fantasy set is any indication, even at currently elevated prices, interested players still might want to pre-order their desired Spider-products before the demand really starts ramping.

