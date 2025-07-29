‘Magic: The Gathering’ x Marvel’s Spider-Man Set Previews: Spider-Verse Connecting Chase Set Revives The Spirit Of 90s Comic Book Trading Cards

The Scarlet Spider leads the multiversal charge via Multiversal Passage (Card #206), Magic: The Gathering - Marvel's Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Jim Chueng and Jay David Ramos.

While fans looking to get the full breadth of the recent San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Magic: The Gathering x Marvel’s Spider-Man set previews can check out BIC’s full coverage, we’re also breaking it down into smaller pieces in the hopes of alleviating the bandwidth, data, and load time demands that some users may run into from trying to load such an image-heavy article.

You can find full links to the other previews at the end of this article, but before you do, why not take a moment to check out some of the set’s various alt art prints and extras – including a very cool set of throwback variants.

Kaine, Ben Reilly, and the Jessica Drew of Earth-1610 leap into action on David Nakayama’s cover to Scarlet Spiders Vol. 1 #1″The Widow” (2014), Marvel Comics

To kick things off, while a standard of every MTG set, Marvel’s Spider-Man will feature its own set of land cards – two, in fact, with the first depicting each respective mana symbol drawn out in spider-webbing:

Peter Parker spins a web in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

And the second following Peter as he traverses across various NYC locales, including Aunt May’s home in Queens and the Manhattan Bridge:

Peter Parker makes his way across New York in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

And what would an MTG set be without alternate art prints?

But more than just extended art variants, a good number of cards are getting straight up new illustrations, such as Anti-Venom, Horrifying Healer, which trades in its depiction of the creature’s original Eddie Brock-controlled form for the Anti-Venom look later gleamed from Flash Thompson, Spider-Punk, whose more laidback artwork is provided by storied X-Men line artist Chris Bachalo, or Doctor Octopus, Master Planner, itself one of a number of ‘comic book specific’ variants provided by Avengers: Children’s Crusade Vol. 1 artist Jim Cheung and longtime Marvel Comics colorist Jay David Ramos,

As always, certain cards will be getting special alt art prints in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

Plus, it appears that a number of the sets dual-sided creature cards, namely those featuring a ‘main’ Spider-person, will be getting special ‘First Appearance’ prints, which incorporate the cover art of the respective hero’s first issue into its presentation:

Several web-warriors will recieve ‘First Appearance’ printings in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

And in further paying reverence to Spidey’s comic book origins, Wizards of the Coast has tapped into classic fan nostalgia with the Marvel’s Spider-Man chase set.

Consisting of nine total cards, this alt art set reprints each respective characters’ single-colored-land-cost variant with a new illustration, as provided by the aforementioned Cheung and Ramos.

But more than just a simple reprint, these cards actually come together à la the various comic book trading card sets of the 90s to form a giant mural depicting the Spider-Verse’s top web-warriors facing off against a veritable who’s who of Spider-villains and their variants:

(Though the final card in the set has yet to be revealed, given its place in the full mural, it will likely be a reprint of the above blue/white Sp//dr, Piloted by Peni.)

The spirit of 90s era trading cards is alive and well in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast.

And in light of the chosen Spider-Gwen and Miles cards being double-sided, the pair’s reverse sides will also feature an interconnected scene wherein they can be seen taking an out-of-uniform break from their respective superhero duties:

Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy take a breather in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast.

