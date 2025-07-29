‘Magic: The Gathering’ x Marvel’s Spider-Man Set Previews: Miles, Gwen, The Spider-Verse, And Back Again

The last survivor of Earth-1610 dives in via Spider-Man, Miles Morales (Card #018), Magic: The Gathering - Marvel's Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast. Art by InHyuk Lee.

While fans looking to get the full breadth of the recent San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Magic: The Gathering x Marvel’s Spider-Man set previews can check out BIC’s full coverage, we’re also breaking it down into smaller pieces in the hopes of alleviating the bandwidth, data, and load time demands that some users may run into from trying to load such an image-heavy article.

You can find full links to the other previews at the end of this article, but for now, it’s time to take a look at the next generation – and alternate generations – of arcahnid-heroes that make up that big ol’ multiversal web known as the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Gwen makes her debut in Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 3 #9 “Spider-Verse – Part One: The Gathering” (2014), Marvel Comics. Words by Dan Slott, art by Olivier Coipel, Justin Ponsor, and Chris Eliopoulos.

Starting things off with a trip through time, Spider-Man 2099 serves as the perfect embodiment of the Blue control style, with early turns spent frustrating opponents quickly opening up the floor for massive swings from his B/R print:

Spider-Man 2099 rocks a blue enchantment engine Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast.]

Ftom there, the curtains give way to Spider-Gwen, whose hot head and love for punk rock translate into a brutal beatdown/rush theme, as made all the more efficient thanks to spell cost reduction cards like The Mary Janes:

Spider-Gwen rocks out in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

Interestingly enough, Miles Morales is this set’s Green point man…which, honestly, doesn’t make a lot of sense.

With cards featuring trample and counter accumulation, it feels less like this character-color combo was chosen because it had anything to do with Miles’ unique powers, like electricity or invisibility, and more because it was the only one left over:

Miles Morales runs it back in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

Like Peter, the young Miles also arrives to the MTG multiverse with his own support cast in tow, with his Uncle Aaron, girlfriend Starling (otherwise known as the Vulture’s granddaughter), and best friend Ganke Lee have thus far had their respective cards revealed:

Miles Morales invites his own support cast to Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

Of course, more than just three heroes, Wizards of the Coast ostensibly knew that such a small sample size would not sell the idea of ‘multiverse’ and further tapped a number of alternate dimension Spider-people, like Spider-Ham, the original Gerard Way-created Peni Parker, and the ‘fedora version’ of Spider-Man Noir.

Special note should be made of Multiversal Passage, as not only does this new land card stand to help alleviate the potential for players to be mana screwed, but thematically speaking, its ability to tap for any color means it truly serves as a ‘one size fits all’ recruitment tool for the multiverse’s various web-warriors, most of whose main prints include a mana cost of just one single color.

Spider-Man calls for help across the Spider-Verse in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

