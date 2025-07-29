‘Magic: The Gathering’ x Marvel’s Spider-Man Set Previews: Can Venom, Green Goblin, And Doc Ock Come Out And Play?

Eddie Brock rages out via Venom, Evil Unleashed (Card #071), Magic: The Gathering - Marvel's Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Ryan Pancoast.

While fans looking to get the full breadth of the recent San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Magic: The Gathering x Marvel’s Spider-Man set previews can check out BIC’s full coverage, we’re also breaking it down into smaller pieces in the hopes of alleviating the bandwidth, data, and load time demands that some users may run into from trying to load such an image-heavy article.

You can find full links to the other previews at the end of this article. Meanwhile, let’s get into perhaps the second most, if not most infamous comic book rogue’s gallery of all time, and check out their insidious designs for Spider-Man’s TCG adventure.

Peter Parker swears revenge against Norman Osborn for the death of Gwen Stacy in Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1 #121 “The Night Gwen Stacy Died” (1973), Marvel Comics. Words by Gerry Conway, art by Gil Kane, John Romita Sr., Tony Mortellaro, Dave Hunt, and Artie Simek.

At the top, the Spider-villains get their proper due thanks to a symbiote-clad Eddie Brock, who in his role as Venom reaches into the depths of both the Klyntar hivemind and his genetic connection to his various offspring to amass an army of target destroying and/or life-transferring goo piles.

Venom unleashes his own brand of lethal protection in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

Of course, what would a superhero be without his own arch nemesis? Thankfully, Norman Osborn goes back to formula with an appropriately designated Blue control theme.

Meanwhile, his Green Goblin, Revenant printing, though switching things up with a black-red color scheme, is currently set to have some absolutely disgusting synergies with a number of already-existing Black discard schemes,

Norman Osborn returns to formula in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

And in casting the die, as many an MTG player are liable to do throughout the course of their respective matches, the Spider-villain line-up also features none other than the web-head’s Superior supervillain, Doctor Octopus, who uses Blue’s ability to foretell future draws to wield a significant level of control over a table’s (given) board state.

(Also, peep that Spider-Bot card; could we possibly see a Superior Spider-Man card or two in the final set?)

Doctor Octopus rolls the die in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

But far from just the A-listers of Spidey’s rouge’s gallery, Wizards of the Coast dug deep for this set, with further recruits ranging from such regulars as Scorpion, Shocker, and Electro, to far more obscure cuts like the Enforcers and freakin’ Stegron the Dinosaur Man.

A who’s who of Spider-Villains are out for revenge in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

Organized by theme, make sure to check out more of MTG x Spider-Man set previews breakdowns!:

