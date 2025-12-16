TV Shows

First ‘Lanterns’ Footage Teases The Grounded Series We Were Promised, But Something Is Off About Hal Jordan

Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) wants Lois (Rachel Brosnahan) to know how much chicks dig his hair in Superman (2025), DC Studios

The first sneak peek at HBO’s Lanterns has been released behind the Supergirl teaser trailer, and it has a tone that’s the opposite of the upcoming summer space adventure.

Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) warns the Brigands against opening fire in Supergirl (2026), DC Studios

It’s only a ten-second clip, but we are told all we need to know about the dynamic between Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), his partner in training. The pair is driving down a road along a cliff when Hal bails out, leaving a Lantern ring on the dashboard.

Before tucking and rolling to let John go careening into a downward spiral, Hal remarks on his partner’s readiness for the power and responsibility of ring slinging: “You’re not ready to get up in front of the class until the ring says you are.”

This is clearly a test that (spoiler) John either passes or needs to be rescued from in the clutch (literally), and that he needs as a rookie space cop. However, the way Hal goes about it in the scene is a little strange, and could augur an unfavorable omen for him and the series.

We keep hearing it’s going to be grounded and gritty like True Detective, and a lot less goofy than Superman or the 2011 film with Ryan Reynolds. That can work in the DCU’s favor unless (A) Lanterns is raunchy and racially political like Peacemaker, and (B) the story is detrimental to Hal as a character.

He surely would test John if he were to mentor him, but the method on display in the footage is excessive and uncharacteristic of the Hal Jordan from comics and other media. We’d expect this from Sinestro or maybe even Killowogg, but not Hal. That is, of course, if he isn’t corrupted in some way.

He is always at his worst and most reckless when under the influence of Parallax, and that has brought him to blows in the past with other Lanterns, including John Stewart and Guy Gardner, who is expected to make an appearance. There is no heavy or salient indication that Parallax will be the show’s villain, but we wouldn’t be surprised.

Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) laughs at Max Lord’s (Sean Gunn) poor leadership skills in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 1 “The Ties That Grind” (2025), DC Studios

It’s also possible that the answer is much simpler than the introduction of a major villain to the DCU in a subtle way. Maybe Hal is being written for the series as the token toxic white male.

There is notable evidence for this in the form of trailer descriptions leaking out of HBO Max upfronts in São Paulo, Brazil, during CCXP. One for Lanterns depicts Hal as a crusty veteran on the Corps who has “seen it all.” As such, he pushes back constantly when challenged by John.

The duo’s dynamic is described as opposites “stuck together” for months, although Hal has been filling in the whole time for John’s original trainer. His identity is unknown, but a recent report by Screen Rant says it could be Katma Tui, whose absence is tied to Black Hand and The Black Lanterns.

Buttercup (Elizabeth Daily) uses her Laser Vision to put an end to the twin threat of Black Lantern Superman (George Newbern) and Stripe (Daniel Ross) in MultiVersus (2024), Warner Bros. Games.

While we can’t say for sure how deep into the lore of the cosmic spectrum Lanterns will dig, or how goofy it might get, the involvement of Damon Lindelof and the palpable Watchmen miniseries vibes give us reservations.

