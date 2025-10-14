‘Peacemaker’ Star Worried Series End Means Cast Are “Never Going To Be Together Again In This Iteration”

Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) questions how Chris (John Cena) went so long without realizing he was on Earth-X in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 7 "Like A Keith in the Night" (2025), DC Studios

With the series’ run now officially at an end, Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland is feeling a bit “afraid” that James Gunn’s plans to continue its story across the larger DCU will lead to a permanent break-up for not just the 11th Street Kids, but their larger Checkmate family.

Checkmate officially opens their doors for business in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 8 “Full Nelson” (2025), DC Studios

RELATED: James Gunn Says Inspiration For ‘Peacemaker’ Earth-X Trip Did Not Come From Original Comics

Despite the series closing on a number of massive cliffhangers, including the future of the newly-established Checkmate spy agency, Peacemaker’s stranding on the Sanctuary prison planet, and Argus moving on their plans to send DCU other metahumans to join him, Gunn disconfirmed any plans for more Peacemaker during a recent press event held in the aftermath of the series’ finale.

Per a recap provided by IGN, when asked by a member of the press pool point blank if there was going to be a Season 3, Gunn asserted, “This is about the wider DCU and other stories in which this will play out right now. So that doesn’t mean that there won’t be, I don’t want to never say never, but right now, no, this is about the future of the DCU.”

Christopher Smith (John Cena) has no idea why Agent Vega (Reinaldo Faberlle) and Agent Angler (Anissa Matlock) have taken him to Sanctuary in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 8 “Full Nelson” (2025), DC Studios

“I have plans for Keith,” he continued. “I just haven’t figured out exactly how it’s all going to work out, so I have to make sure I can do it. It’s hard with the interdimensional hopping stuff to make these things come together in the way I’d like. So I have what I would like to happen with Keith, but I’m not sure. I’ve got to make sure it’ll work.”

“You’ll definitely see Checkmate carrying through. They’re a thing now, so they’re a part of what’s going to happen, and I think they’re going to be really, really good at what they do. So when we see them next, I think their circumstances will be a little bit different than the startup that they’re at now.”

Blue Dragon (Robert Patrick) and Captain Triumph (David Denman) enjoy a post-kaiju breakfast with Peacemaker (John Cena) in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 6 “Ignorance is Chris” (2025), DC Studios

With the fate of Peacemaker‘s plot and characters now left to the DCU, Holland, who in the series plays Emilia Harcourt and in real-life is Gunn’s wife, spoke to her anxiety towards the Peacemaker cast’s future during a post-series finale interview given to Collider’s Christina Radish.

Asked if it was “heartbreaking to have that moment of happiness [with Checkmate opening their doors] before Chris is taken and chained and possibly locked in a world he’ll never escape from?”, the actress opined, “I think it’s heartbreaking in retrospect.”

“It was a little heartbreaking for me, the whole experience we had in the Checkmate office, with us doing moving in and all the stuff that we shot there and the slow walk out and the hug with Adebayo. It was a little bit bittersweet for me because it felt a little bit like saying goodbye to everyone in some ways, even though we’re starting this new chapter.

Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) and Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) celebrate the opening of Checkmate in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 8 “Full Nelson” (2025), DC Studios

RELATED: ‘Fortnite’ Pulls ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Dance Emote After Earth-X Reveal, Launches Inquiry “Into Our Partner’s Creative Intentions”

“I don’t know what the future holds for Peacemaker. That’s the problem. Peacemaker is now stuck in this dimension. I don’t know how James will handle it, but I certainly think that the likelihood, in my mind, is that she has no idea that Chris has been taken. She thinks that he just left again, and she may just close off again. That’s what I see happening, and that’s just so incredibly sad to me, if that’s the case. He is on Salvation now. We have started Checkmate, but we don’t know what’s happened to Peacemaker. How is this all going to be answered within the DCU? I don’t know. But it’s hard for me to make the jump to think that it’s going to be answered in a Season 3 of Peacemaker.

“I’m just afraid that we’re never going to be together again in this iteration. I hope that’s not the case. I don’t know. I know everyone probably thinks I know because I’m James’ wife, but I don’t. I actually don’t know. I just hope that this is not the end of this iteration of this beautiful team that I love.”

Christopher Smith (John Cena) finds himself alone against the wilds of Sanctuary in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 8 “Full Nelson” (2025), DC Studios

From there pressed by her host as to whether Gunn ever personally assured her that “you’ll get answers at some point” when it came to “big cliffhanger moments” like Peacemaker’s Sanctuary trip, Holland ultimately admitted, “Obviously, he’s got many plans that he’s put together. He’s talked openly about the fact that he does have a plan, in terms of the larger story that he’s telling in the DCU. But I don’t know what that is.

“I don’t know how he’s going to answer this. I knew everything that happened throughout the season, but now I’m in the same place everybody else is at the end of the season going, ‘What do you mean? What happens now? That’s so sad! Harcourt has no idea.’ I don’t know.”

Peacemaker (John Cena) tries to convince the 11th Street kids to stay away from him in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 8 “Full Nelson” (2025), DC Studios

The next entry in Gunn’s DCU, Supergirl, is currently on track to make landfall on June 26th, 2026.

Meanwhile, the next entry with a more direct connection to Peacemaker‘s events, Man of Tomorrow, currently holds a release date of July 9th, 2027.

NEXT: ‘Peacemaker’ Ratings And ‘Superman’ Digital Success Aren’t What They Seem — Is The DCU In Trouble?

Spencer Baculi By As of December 2023, Spencer is the Editor-in-Chief of Bounding Into Comics. A life-long anime fan, comic book reader, ... More about Spencer Baculi