Godzilla Expands With New MonsterVerse Series And Anime Adventure

Godzilla is a step closer to Ultima form in Godzilla Singular Point Season 1 Episode 9 "Erumpent" (2021), Netflix

Godzilla is growing by leaps and bounds, and we don’t mean physically, which the movies often do for plot convenience. Although the King of Kaiju’s scale will probably always match that of skyscrapers everywhere, they might not match the thickness of his canon or Toho’s increasing portfolio.

Godzilla goes for a swim in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 1 Episode 6 “Terrifying Miracles” (2023), Apple TV+

Two new projects involving the big guy have just been announced. One is a TV series that will further expand the MonsterVerse, and the other returns Gojira to the realm of anime, which has been spotty for him over the last few years.

On this side of the Pacific, Legendary has ordered a spinoff of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which is entering its second season. The new series will serve as a prequel to the prequel and shall star Wyatt Russell, reprising his role of young Lee Shaw from the first season of Monarch, according to Nexus Point News.

Lee (Wyatt Russell) and Keiko (Mari Yamamoto) are shocked and oddly relieved they couldn’t kill Godzilla in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 1 Episode 6 “Terrifying Miracles” (2023), Apple TV+

So far, the new series doesn’t have a title, but the report indicates that it will explore Cold War tensions that intensify due to the discovery of the Titans and their growing threat. Joby Harold of Obi-Wan Kenobi is the showrunner and executive producer alongside his wife, Tory Tunnell, and Russell.

In Legacy of Monsters, Wyatt shares the part of Shaw with his dad, action legend Kurt Russell. Both men are returning for the new season, which transplants the action to Skull Island, where you-know-who reigns supreme.

On the anime front, a new series will go where no Godzilla movie or show has gone before. Concept art for the cartoon unveiled at the Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2025 shows a boy charging up a heat ray blast akin to Godzilla’s. Reportedly, the kid wields the giant beast’s powers and may also control him.

“Throughout its over 70-year history since its birth, Godzilla has always served as a mirror reflecting the ‘times.’ This new project, a series first featuring a ‘boy wielding the power of Godzilla,’ allows us to delve deeper into both the terror and the hope present in the current era. As TOHO animation, this is a challenge to step forward into a brand-new story,” said Toho’s Chief Godzilla Officer Keiji Ota (via Kyodo News).

Toho Animation reteams with Studio Orange (Godzilla Singular Point) for this new project while also bringing aboard a new outfit out of Thailand, Igloo Studio. Representatives from both parties made statements.

“Through the techniques and direction we’ve developed on projects like ‘Godzilla Singular Point’ and others, we want to reflect that passion even more strongly in this latest Godzilla work. I am sincerely looking forward to this collaboration with Igloo Studio, who have won multiple awards and worked on numerous animated projects,” said Sumitaka Waki of Orange.

“It is an honor to be involved with the Godzilla IP, which has influenced so many people. We hope to be able to project the various thoughts and feelings held by people around the world living in this current age into the story of Godzilla,” adds Nat Yoswatananont, founder and CEO of Igloo Studio.

Godzilla gives the Golden Gate Bridge troubled water in Godzilla (2014), Legendary Pictures

Titles, full cast, release dates, and plot details for either project aren’t known at this time, but Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 debuts in February.

