The Point Of ‘Lanterns’ May Be Retiring Hal Jordan And Replacing Him With John Stewart Before He Even Gets Started In The DCU

The direction of the HBO/DC Studios series Lanterns isn’t totally clear, but there is an indication that it will be used to anoint John Stewart as the one true ring slinger of Sector 2814 in the DCU. The big tip-off is the age difference between him and the established Hal Jordan.

Hal, played by Kyle Chandler, will be pushing 60, whereas Stewart will be in the prime of his career. A new profile of actor Aaron Pierre and an interview with the showrunner in Men’s Health takes this a step further. Chris Mundy of Ozark is the head writer on Lanterns, and he plays up the idea of “replacement” and “stepping aside.”

“Our show is in a lot of ways about replacement — when should someone step aside and when is it time for the next person to take the reins? That push and pull between those two characters is really important,” Mundy said. He adds that there will also be an important thing for Stewart to learn – how to be a level-headed space cop, and that he belongs in the Corps.

“So much of the power that John has is by not taking the bait, understanding that you lose your power if you’re yelling and screaming. That’s what we’re trying to convey: that he knows he belongs, so he doesn’t have to overcompensate. There’s a real balance there that’s just innately inside of Aaron. He’s big. He’s an intimidating presence just physically. But there’s a softness to him too. There’s a thoughtfulness. You can’t teach that,” he said.

Aside from confirming rumors that Stewart will be a hothead in this series instead of a stoic, disciplined armed forces vet, Mundy gives away that Lanterns will play out in a way similar to the first Men In Black movie. John will probably replace Hal, but he has to compose himself, discipline his mind, grow up a little, and show he has earned his ring.

That’s nothing new when iterations of Hal and Kyle Rayner, for example, had to prove their worth to other Corps members despite being chosen. Still, there will be critics of the idea coming at this (still speculative) angle for various reasons, with the loudest voices most likely to be those upset that Hal won’t be the DCU’s standard ringbearer.

If that’s the case, we find out for sure in early 2026 when Lanterns debuts on HBO and Max.

