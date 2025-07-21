‘Batman: The Animated Series’ EP Paul Dini Wanted Steven Spielberg’s ‘Freakazoid!’ To Cross Over With The Equally Wacky Harley Quinn, But It Was Not To Be

Margot Robbie sees wonders in The Suicide Squad (2021), Warner Bros. Pictures & Freakazoid (Paul Rugg) is in love in Steven Spielberg Presents Freakazoid Season 1 Episode 3 "Mo-Ron/The Sewer Rescue/The Big Question/The Legends Who Lunch" (1995), Amblin Entertainment

The zany kids’ show from the mind of Steven Spielberg, called Freakazoid!, had a history like few other cartoons. First envisioned as a teen adventure with homages to Spider-Man, Bruce Timm was in conversations to chip in. He would bow out before long as the tone shifted and Warner Bros. television executives came calling with an offer to adapt Superman.

Superman (Tim Daly) plays a dude disguised as another dude in Superman: The Animated Series Season 3 Episode 2 “Knight Time” (1998), Warner Bros. Animation

RELATED: Former Wrestling Promoter, Manager, And Modern-Day Podcast Sensation Jim Cornette Isn’t Sold On Either ‘Superman’ Or ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’, Dunks On Female Silver Surfer

Freakazoid! nevertheless made it to air with the direction that’s to Spielberg’s liking, and it had a nice little run for itself in the mid-’90s. A few WB stablemates, including The Brain and Wakko of the Animaniacs, came along for the ride. However, for a show about a sardonic superhero, you would think more characters from DC would pop up.

That almost happened with a character from Gotham City who perfectly fit the show’s tone. Batman: The Animated Series co-producer Paul Dini mulled approaching Freakazaid! makers at Amblin Entertainment about the possibility of using Harley Quinn. Sadly, crossing streams between studios, as he put it (via Comicbook), was verboten.

Paul Dini (@paul_dini) via X

RELATED: James Gunn Comments More On Canceled DC Film, Leading Everyone To Believe It Was ‘Swamp Thing’, And Not ‘Sgt. Rock’

“Back then, crossing the streams between the Warner Bros/DC and Warner/Amblin universes was pretty much out. Also, Harley wasn’t that well-known back then. Hence, my ‘Harley & The Brain’ pitch was also a no-go,” Dini explained. He also mused on X about what could have been in response to some well-done fan art.

Harley Quinn went on to become the most recognizable female character to originate in the early DC Animated Universe, thanks to an assist from Margot Robbie. Meanwhile, Freakazoid is largely forgotten despite occasional appearances that could have helped the zany crusader crawl back from obscurity.

Jared Leto and Margot Robbie pose as Joker and Harley in a tribute to Alex Ross in Suicide Squad (2016), Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED: New Leaked ‘Clayface’ Details Reveal Matt Hagen Is The Main Character

In fact, his most recent cameo was in a crossover with the Teen Titans in the Teen Titans Go! episode “Huggbees.” A continuation of some sort from there in that animation style shouldn’t be hard, and would be something.

HBO Max might be looking to expand its catalog under the kids tab, but until a representative says so, your kids (if you have any) and your nostalgic self can rewatch Freakazoid! on the Internet Archive, as well as a few other places (although some of these options require a fee).

NEXT: ‘Superman: The Animated Series’ Might Not Have Happened If Bruce Timm Committed To A Collaboration On ‘Freakazoid!’ With Steven Spielberg

JB Augustine By Writer, journalist, comic reader, and Kaiju fan that covers all things DC and Godzilla. Been part of fandome since ... More about JB Augustine