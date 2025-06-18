DC Studios Announces Mister Miracle Animated Series That Will Reintroduce Darkseid – Tom King To Run And Executive Produce

Mr. Miracle (Ioan Gruffud) escapes a death trap of his own making in front of Big Barda (Farrah Forke) in Justice League Unlimited Season 2 Episode 2 "The Ties That Bind" (2005), Warner Bros. Animation

DC Studios hopes to pull off a miracle with a new animated series based around Jack Kirby creation Mister Miracle. However, they aren’t going very far into the character’s storied past for inspiration. The series will be based on Tom King’s Eisner-winning 12 issue run from 2017, and King will be hands-on with the project as the showrunner and executive producer.

DC (@dcofficial) via Threads

DC announced it at Annecy and provided a log line by way of Batman-News: “No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick – and escape death itself?”

It continues with a tease of where Miracle is at when the story begins: “something gone horribly wrong with the perfect life that Scott and his warrior wife Big Barda have built for themselves on Earth.” The synopsis goes on to say that war is raging between the dueling planets of Apokolips and New Genesis, both of which Scott Free called home, and that his “cruel adoptive father Darkseid” might have found the Anti-Life Equation.

Darkseid (Ray Porter) appears impromptu in front of Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) to hear his news in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), HBO Max

That makes it sound like Darkseid, and probably other members of the extended New Gods pantheon, will appear. The series also sounds like it might get dark, which fits with the description of an “adult animated show.” Additionally, Anti-Life starts to corrupt Free, according to the synopsis, so he seemingly has to save three worlds, his family, and his own mind.

Mister Miracle follows the announcements of Starfire!, My Adventures with Green Lantern, DC Super Powers, and a second season of Creature Commandos. It’s also the second project to draw from Tom King after Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. King worked for the CIA before getting into comics. After years at DC Comics, he’s moved up to the writer’s room at DC Studios under James Gunn.

Batman + Strange Adventures Comics | DC Writer Tom King Interview via DC on YouTube

“Tom has been one of the architects of this entire situation. He’s been one of the guys in the room with us, along with four or five other writers. I love his take on these characters. He just turns them slightly to be something very unique,” Gunn said in 2023.

