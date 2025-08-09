Leaked ‘My Adventures With Green Lantern’ Casting Call Info Reveals New Origin For Jessica Cruz — Will She Be Another Girlboss?

Star Boy (Elyes Gabel) teams with Jessica Cruz (Diane Guerrero) in Justice League vs. The Fatal Five (2019), Warner Bros. Animation

My Adventures with Green Lantern was one of the newest DC animated shows announced in the past year, and we have some new details that may portend the tone, quality, and potential that the series may have (or fall short of).

Lois Lane (Alice Lee) gets overly excited over her new assignment in My Adventures with Superman Season 1 Episode 8 “Zero Day: Part One” (2023), Warner Bros. Animation

Thanks to a recent casting call with information about ring slinger Jessica Cruz, we have an idea about her character and other details that indicate she will have a new origin. To begin with, she is described as a bullied high-school student with anxiety. Moreover, her biggest problem is that everyone around her is growing up and becoming meaner.

“Jessica had a normal childhood: she played softball, hung out with her best friends Kyle and Nikki, and stayed out of trouble. But Jess’ life collapsed when everyone around her hit puberty and got mean. Betrayed by friends and bullied out of softball, Jess withdrew,” starts a character breakdown shared via MyTimeToShineHello and ComicBookMovie.

The ring slips off Jessica Cruz’s finger in Green Lanterns issue #22 “Lost in Space, pt. 1” (2017), DC. Words by Sam Humphries. Art by Ronan Cliquet. Cover by Jason Wright and Michael McKone.

“Better to be small and safe than to be yourself and get hurt. We meet Jess at the top of high school: a chronically anxious freshman who starts the year hoping to keep her head down and get by…” it adds, “but who ends up being chosen by a magic ring to be the cosmic champion of all life–the Green Lantern.”

The synopsis continues, “Despite her fear, anxiety, and her low opinion of herself, Jess will find that she does have the tenacity and courage to meet this challenge, to become the world’s greatest hero.” It sounds an awful lot like we will have another misunderstood girl boss who will learn and prove how special she is to everyone, once she obtains a magical MacGuffin bestowed upon her with no effort.

And Jessica will be young and untested in the series. She is within the 14-15 age range, but they are looking for a voice actress who is 18 and can sing. That means the show could turn into Glee at the drop of a hat, but that show had a following. Cruz was co-created by Geoff Johns and Ethan Van Sciver. Her first full appearance was in Justice League #31 in August 2014.

Originally, she inherited the yellow ring of Volthoom from Earth-2 and was a Lantern powered by fear, similar to Sinestro, before becoming a full-fledged member of the Green Lantern Corps. She has appeared in other media, including the film Justice League vs. The Fatal Five. She was voiced in that and elsewhere by Doom Patrol’s Diane Guerrero.

Superman (Jack Quaid) is exposed to Kryptonite for the first time in My Adventures with Superman Season 1 Episode 7 “Kiss Kiss Fall in Portal” (2023), Warner Bros. Animation

Here’s the synopsis for My Adventures with Green Lantern, which is set in the same continuity as My Adventures with Superman: “My Adventures with Green Lantern will follow high school student Jessica Cruz, who has her life upended when a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky and chooses Cruz to be its champion. Things get even worse when more debris from the Lanterns’ ancient space war arrives – along with their alien foes.”

