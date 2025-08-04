Comedy Central Releases The Trailer For Season 3 Of Their ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Revival

Beavis and Butt-Head (Mike Judge) strap in for a flight to scoring in Vegas in Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996), Paramount Pictures

While it’s completely fair to condemn reboots, or decades-later sequels the very second they’re announced, it doesn’t always mean that the finished product will be a veritable dumpster fire. Sometimes, these creatively bankrupt retreads manage to successfully capture the spirit of their predecessor (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, for example). However, there’s one resurrected duo that has returned to our lives without showing any signs of aging, restraint, or even maturity, and their names are Beavis and Butt-Head.

Coach Buzzcut gives this substitute teacher a lesson in hand-to-hand combat in Beavis and Butthead Season 5 Episode 23 “Candy Sale” (1995), MTV Animation Credit: The Cold gamer

First reported by Variety, two years have passed since the last season of the timeless animated classic Beavis and Butthead from creator Mike Judge (Office Space, Idiocracy), and it left loyal fans clamoring for more, but the wait is finally over. The folks at Comedy Central are bringing history’s favorite dumbasses back to the homes of the glum masses for a third season (11th overall), and reminding them they’re never too old to laugh at the sound of fart gases.

The series was revived in 2022 on Paramount+ after the success of the long-awaited sequel to Beavis and Butthead Do America (1996) called Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe. Some fans were worried that their “problematic” humor would be diluted to placate the delicate sensibilities of modern helicopter parents, and the professional victims that they’re trying to raise. Those fears were immediately shattered when the first episode aired because those two fart-knockers are still dumb, still laughing, and they’re still trying to score.

A substitute teacher (David Spade) wants some change in Beavis and Butthead Season 5 Episode 23 “Candy Sale” (1995), MTV Animation

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butthead made their debut on the amazing (and virtually forgotten) MTV series, Liquid Television. The network greenlit a full season in 1993 which turned into seven seasons of what became the most popular show on that obsolete channel. It’s also responsible for turning a whole generation of kids into a bunch of dimwits who mock healthy lifestyle choices, and laugh at any remark that can be misconstrued as sexual, but most of them wear that mental deficiency like it’s a badge of honor (Uh-Huh Huh Huh Huh…I said, “On her”).

This is the second time the titular characters have been reintroduced into society. A short-lived reboot aired on MTV for one season in 2011 before calling it quits. Despite being funny, it failed to capture the foul essence of the original show, but the new reboot has succeeded where that valiant effort failed. Before those butt-dumplings once again invade our homes, and spill nachos everywhere, Mike Judge is giving fans another taste of propane with a reboot of his other hit series, King of the Hill, which is airing August 4th on HULU.

Beavis and Butthead at Burger World in Season 8 Episode 7 of the popular MTV series “Supersize Me” (2011), MTV Animation

The pride of Highland High School are set to make their comeback on September 3. Now, it’s time to unlock a core memory by reminding everyone that Beavis and Butt-Head are not role models. They’re not even human, they’re cartoons. Some of the things they do would cause a person to get hurt, expelled, arrested, possibly deported. To put it another way, DON’T try this at home

Every episode of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head is available on Paramount+. Check out the trailer for the new season right here, turd burglar:

