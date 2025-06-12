‘Superman & Lois’ Would Have Introduced Brainiac Had It Gotten Another Season, According To Lex Luthor Actor Michael Cudlitz

Superman & Lois was cut short, but the show still managed to worm well-known villains into its storylines, including Bizarro, the big bad of Season 2. It didn’t end there as it incorporated variations on Morgan Edge, Doomsday, Bruno Mannheim, and Onomatopoeia as well.

Lex Luthor became the Final Boss in S4, although that was more by default. A bigger plan was in the works behind the scenes in case things continued, and it wasn’t too out of the blue to those who were watching until the end. The actor who portrayed Lex, Michael Cudlitz, recently shared what he knows at Fan Expo Philadelphia.

But, before we get to that, honestly, if it isn’t obvious, you either aren’t using your brain or haven’t unlocked his level of intellect. “From what I remember, it involved Brainiac. They were going to definitely go into the world of Brainiac,” Cudlitz said to Screen Rant.

In the fourth season, it was easy to see the breadcrumbs that led to Brainiac being laid. Lex’s closest henchman, responsible for tech and strategy, was Milton Fine (Nikolai Witschl), a familiar name to devoted Superman readers. Whether he was an actual person Brainiac possessed, or just a false identity, Fine was one Brainiac assumed periodically to trick the Man of Steel.

Though it isn’t clear what exactly the showrunner Todd Helbing had in mind for Mr. Fine, the Collector of Worlds route doesn’t seem all that likely based on Fine’s status in the series. Instead, Helbing might have fused elements of the Silver Age and Post-Crisis incarnations of Brainiac, and made Fine a formidably smart guy with technological enhancements.

The name Milton Fine was also used by the Brainiac in Smallville, played by James Marsters. Known as the “Brain INteractive Construct,” he was a liquid-metal AI automaton created by Kryptonians. On Earth, he posed as a college professor to manipulate Clark into bringing Zod out of the Phantom Zone.

Most fans and casuals are familiar with that version and the Animated Universe variation, which was also an AI designed on Krypton. The CW may have missed the mark on giving us Brainiac 15 years after the end of Smallville, but James Gunn might pick up the slack (if only maybe) in a Superman post-credit scene or two.

