On Heels Of Terrible ‘Attack On Titan’ Crossover, Ubisoft Cancels Future ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ DLC Expansions

Gautwin's (TBA) Titan sets its sights on Naoe (Masumi Tsunoda) in Assassin's Creed Shadows x Attack on Titan (2025), Ubisoft

At this point one almost feels sorry for Assassin’s Creed Shadows and its seeming inability to score any sort of win, as not only did its recent Hail Mary pass of Attack on Titan-themed bonus content fail to deliver, but Ubisoft has also cancelled all of the game’s future expansion-level DLC.

Yasuke (Tongayi Chirisa) stands defiant against the Titan-transformed Gautwin (TBA) in Assassin’s Creed Shadows x Attack on Titan (2025), Ubisoft

Released on November 26th, the new Attack on Titan quest sees Yasuke and Naoe, both of whom receive new costumes modeled after the the Titans’ exposed musculature and the Survey Corps’ military uniform respectively, tasked with entering into the Crystal Cave, itself reminiscent of the Underground Chapel where Eren Yeager meets his final fate, and investigating reports of a mysterious new bio-experiment that threatens the whole of Japan – which unsurprisingly turns out to be a Titan.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows x Attack on Titan | Official Collab Teaser

Unfortunately, that description is about as cool as the entire DLC gets, as the quest’s very basic traversal sections ultimately culminate in the player having to run away from the Titan instead of actually getting to fight it before revealing that the aforementioned costumes, while freely available while doing the Attack on Titan mission, must be purchased separately for use in the main game.

To make matters even worse, the Attack on Titan DLC is only available for a limited time – less than a month to be precise – with access to the crossover content set to be delisted on December 22nd.

Ada (TBA) comes to Gautwin’s (TBA) aid in Assassin’s Creed Shadows x Attack on Titan (2025), Ubisoft

But the hits don’t stop there for Shadows, as though its previously released Claws of Awaji expansion was billed as the game’s “first”, a November 26th interview with noted video game content creator JorRaptor saw the game’s Associate Director Simon Lemay-Comtois break the news that said DLC would actually be its one and only of its size.

Asked by his host as to whether “That’s still happening, a second DLC on the same level as Awaji“, Lemay-Comtois asserted, “So, with the caveat that anything can happen in the future because as Mirage just proved, and as the crossover stories from Odyssey to Valhala also proved before it, things could come up in the future, but as of now at this moment for year two [of Shadows]. there is no expansion at the size of Awaji that is planned currently.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Interview With Post Launch Director Simon… (AC Shadows DLC)

[Time Stamp: 09:19]

However, the director made it clear that this development did not mean support for Shadows was coming to an end, explaining “We’re still working on content for post-launch and supporting it, but it’s not a full-on DLC the way a season pass would have had in the previous years.”

“And whether or not this is the the right way to go or a good learning, I think it’s more of an experience we’re trying with Shadows is to keep it things small and reactive and see how the community feels about it and react to it and the learnings that come out of that will be applied to whatever other projects we do next.”

Yasuke (Tongayi Chirisa), Naoe (Masumi Tsunoda), Gautwin (TBA) and Ada (TBA) say farewell with a Survey Corps salute in Assassin’s Creed Shadows x Attack on Titan (2025), Ubisoft

As noted above, the Assassin’s Creed Shadows x Attack on Titan collaboration is available now, but only until December 22nd – at which point it will presumably be relegated to the dust bin of video game history.

