Video Games

7 Best Multiplayer Games to Play With Friends

Credit: Best Multiplayer Games Peak (2025), Team PEAK, Screenshot via Steam

Spending time with friends has never been easier if you’re a gamer. No matter the platform you play on, there is an amazing multiplayer game that you can grab to play with friends. Whether you’re into first-person shooters, action stories, or just want something cozy to zone out to while catching up with buddies, these are the best multiplayer games that you need to pick up.

7. Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 (2025), Electronic Arts, Screenshot via Steam

The most recent installment in the Battlefield franchise is easily one of the best multiplayer games to play with friends if you all love the ultimate warfare experience. Released in 2025, Battlefield 6 is on various platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Players can team up with friends using tanks, fighter jets, and more, competing against the opposite team in the ultimate online experience.

6. Peak

Peak (2025), Team PEAK, Screenshot via Steam

While currently only available on Steam, Peak is one of the best co-op games of the year. The climbing game, which may seem simple upfront, is a massive challenge that involves teamwork and communication. The 2025 game sees up to four players scaling insane mountains with personalized challenges, all in hopes of reaching the peak.

5. Minecraft

Minecraft (2011), Mojang Studios, Screenshot via Minecraft

If you’re looking for an essential multiplayer game to have in your arsenal for a time when you just want to relax and enjoy company, then you need Minecraft. While the 2011 game might sound like a basic option, it’s anything but that. Minecraft offers an amazing experience every time you load into the game. Gamers can mindlessly mine and explore while catching up with friends, or lock in for the ultimate experience fighting bosses.

4. Elden Ring Nightreign

Steam Summer Sale Elden Ring Nightreign, FromSoftware, Screenshot via Steam

While Elden Ring Nightreign involves a smaller party, consisting of only three total players, it’s still easily one of the best multiplayer games around. Set in the iconic Elden Ring world, made by FromSoftware, the game sees players working together to explore a new adventure each time you load in, fighting off powerful bosses and creatures that roam the lands.

3. Arc Raiders

Arc Raiders (2025), Embark Studios, Screenshot via Steam

This 2025 game has quickly become one of the best multiplayer games. Recently released in October, Arc Raiders has been met with nothing but positivity. With up to three other players in a party, players can hang out with friends all while exploring a lethal future world, ravaged by a mysterious mechanized threat known as ARC. The game is all about looting and extracting, all while fighting other players and these machines.

2. Fortnite

Fortnite, Epic Games Inc, Screenshot via Xbox

There are several free battle-royale style games out there. But one that consistently stays at the top is Fortnite. Available on numerous platforms, including PCs, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Android, and iOS, Fortnite is accessible for any player. The 2017 game sees players loading into various-sized teams, ranging from just yourself to up to three other friends, who must loot and defeat other teams in order to be the last one standing. They also have several different modes, including a creative mode, which allows up to 16 players in a party.