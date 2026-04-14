Video Games

Sony Announced R-Rated Bloodborne Movie Is in Development with Jacksepticeye Producing

Credit: Bloodborne Movie Is in Development (2015), FromSoftware, PlayStation

Another game is heading to the big screen! Sony Pictures announced at CinemaCon on Monday that an R-Rated Bloodborne movie is in development, and the details have shocked fans.

Bloodborne was released in 2015 and is a beloved gothic PlayStation horror game developed by FromSoftware, known for their other ridiculously hard titles like Dark Souls, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Elden Ring.

Jacksepticeye, Sean McLoughlin Google Commons

And of course, Bloodborne is amongst the titles of being one of the most celebrated games of all time; however, it’s never had a sequel despite player demand. Thankfully, the game is back with this upcoming movie.

According to the announcement at CinemaCon, the game will be transformed into an animated film that is co-produced by popular YouTube star, Jacksepticeye. Seán McLoughlin, who often goes by Jack due to his online pseudonym, is easily a great choice when it comes to finding a co-producer, as he’s gushed over the game for years.

While the plot and release date are still under wraps, both Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions say the adaptation will be true to the spirit of the game. And while some fans are reluctant about the idea of a YouTuber helping the film, fans of his channel know the story will be in good hands.

In a post on his official Instagram, Seán McLoughlin shared the news of his excitement, saying, “I adore Bloodborne,” he starts, before showcasing his collection of Bloodborne accessories, which include a Hunter’s hat, a Hunter’s statue, and even his tattoo.

“I have over 700 hours in the game, and I’m going to pour every single ounce of my being into making sure that this becomes the best Bloodborne adaptation that we can possibly make it.”

Along with that, he recently posted on his X about the news.

It's a dream come true that I get to announce I'm producing a Bloodborne R-Rated Animated Movie with Sony. I can't say much else about it yet but I will pour everything I have into this! — Jacksepticeye (@Jacksepticeye) April 14, 2026

The game takes place in a fantastical Victorian city of Yharnam, which has been taken over by a plague that transforms the town’s population indot zombified twonsfolkd, werewolf-like creations, and other horrifying monsters. Many have seen the influences of H.P. Lovecraft’s stories in the game.

Bloodborne (2015), FromSoftware, PlayStation

Not only is the game iconic in the gaming community, but it’s also a massive financial success for Sony when it debuted, and it’s still a game that new gamers pick up to try today. But while it’s never received news of a sequel, FromSoftware recently announced their next game, The Duskbloods, which is a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive that fans have compared to Bloodborne, assuming it’s a spiritual successor due to its look and feel.

While fans are skeptical about McLoughlin’s ability to produce this movie, the YouTuber is close friends with Markiplier, or Mark Fischbach, who recently produced and released Iron Lung, which earned seven times its budget from how successful it was.