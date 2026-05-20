Video Games

US Groups Urge Investigation Into Child Safety on Roblox, Arguing FTA Violations

Credit: Child Safety on Roblox, Unplash

Roblox is constantly at the center of conversations when child safety is involved. While created for kids, it’s often deemed unsafe and unfit for children. And now, US groups are urging investigations into child safety on Roblox.

Submitted by child safety nonprofit Fairplay and the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, or NCOSE, a request for investigation was made, arguing that Roblox’s design features and advertising violate portions of the FTA Act in ways that endanger minor users. The concerns surround child safety, spending systems, and communication features on the popular gaming platform by Roblox Corporation.

PlayStation 5 Gets Native Roblox App, Roblox, PlayStation Blog

The advocacy organisations filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), accusing Roblox of using what they describe as “unfair and deceptive” practices that place younger users at risk.

A major focus of the complaint centres on Roblox’s in-game economy. Players can purchase virtual currency, Robux, to buy avatar cosmetics, game passes and upgrades. Campaigners argue the system is difficult for children to understand and makes it challenging to track real-world spending.

One example cited in the filing involved a parent alleging their 10-year-old daughter spent more than $7,000 in two months despite attempts to restrict purchases.

The groups also criticised mechanics they compared to gambling, including chance-based rewards and loot-box style systems, arguing these features exploit children’s developmental vulnerabilities and susceptibility to peer pressure.

Roblox Is Threatening to Sue Me For Protecting Kids via Schlep, YouTube

Communication tools on the platform have also come under scrutiny. The complaint alleges that text and voice chat systems can expose younger players to inappropriate language, sexual references and unwanted adult contact. Researchers using child accounts reportedly encountered offensive content shortly after entering some Roblox experiences.

Fairplay communications director Ashwin Verghese said, “Parents are doing everything they can to protect their children on Roblox, but it’s not a fair fight. The platform is designed to take advantage of kids’ developmental needs and prey on their vulnerabilities.”

Roblox has rejected the allegations.

A spokesperson said the platform was “built for fun and connection, not short-term engagement” and highlighted safeguards already introduced, including blocking children from chatting with adults, age-estimation technology and policies banning gambling and paid random items.

Dueling Grounds, Roblox, PlayStation Blog

The company added that most Roblox experiences are free and said only 1.4 per cent of its 132 million daily active users paid for content during the first quarter of 2026.

The FTC has not confirmed whether it will launch a formal investigation, but the complaint arrives amid growing regulatory scrutiny of how gaming and social platforms protect younger audiences and monetise engagement.