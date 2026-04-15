Video Games

PlayStation 5 Gets Native Roblox App With Faster Load Times

Credit: PlayStation 5 Gets Native Roblox App, Roblox, PlayStation Blog

It’s a big day for Roblox gamers as the PlayStation 5 gets a native Roblox app, resulting in a faster load time.

Officially announced on April 13 on the PlayStation blog, the app is said to be specifically built for the PS5, which creates a “smoother and more responsive” version and a “30% faster load time.”

While a bit late to the party, as a native version for Roblox Xbox Series X|S launched in September 2025, this is still a huge win for Roblox fans. Sony sat down with the creators behind some of the most popular games on the platform to explain what Roblox Corp. has worked to create for the PS5.

Dueling Grounds, Roblox, PlayStation Blog

According to the official post, the native app ensures that “games felt as fun to play on a controller as they do anywhere else,” meaning they tweaked things like menu navigation to button layouts. Along with working on the controls, the creators worked out “clever ways for cross-platform players to communicate with each other.”

For example, Sony spoke with the creator behind games like Dueling Grounds and Dandy’s World, who spoke about the way the controls have shifted. For Dueling Grounds, where “perfectly timed parry can mean the difference between victory and defeat,” they worked on a camera lock system to make it easier for the controller. And for Dandy’s World, the creators worked on adding stickers for a better way to communicate that didn’t result in typing.

Along with better controls, there’s a new level of detail. “Visually speaking, PS5 is also a chance to show off their games in a new light.” When focusing on NFL: Universe Football, the officially licensed arcade football game, the native app allows Roblox to “scale it up with added power and performance,” according to itsjtech, Senior Product Manager at Voldex, the studio behind the game.

“The door is wide open for us to test the boundaries of what’s possible. I’m excited to see how we can push our visuals even further.”

Scary Shawarma Kiosk, kharbor_ykt and Graizorko, Roblox

The atmosphere is just as impressive, if not more, in a horror setting, especially in kharbor_ykt and Graizorko’s game, Scary Shawarma Kiosk. “We finally have a platform that lets players experience the game as we envisioned it,” they said. “The atmosphere comes through much more clearly on more powerful hardware.”

PlayStation’s native Roblox app will not only make the games more immersive and powerful, but with better navigation and controls, it will feel like a better experience overall.