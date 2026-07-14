Video Games

Dying Light: The Beast Canceled on PS4 and Xbox One

Credit: Dying Light: The Beast Canceled (2025), Techland, Steam

In a recent post by Dying Light’s official X account, it was announced that Dying Light: The Beast was canceled for PS4 and Xbox One.

The game was announced in 2024 and was originally planned to be a DLC for Dying Light 2, but grew into its own standalone game. When announced, it was set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. While the older consoles are no longer going to see the game’s release, Dying Light: The Beast is still planned for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision that Dying Light: The Beast will no longer be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



Dying Light: The Beast was built from the ground up to take full advantage of current-generation hardware. Its open world,… — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) July 14, 2026

The post reads: “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision that Dying Light: The Beast will no longer be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”

“Dying Light: The Beast was built from the ground up to take full advantage of current-generation hardware. It’s open world, advanced visuals, and fluid combat and traversal all depend on processing power and memory that previous-generation consoles simply cannot provide.”

“As development progressed, it became clear that bringing the game to those platforms would require compromises that would prevent us from delivering the experience we set out to create,” the post continues. “This was not a matter of choosing to leave those platforms behind. Rather, it reflected the technical realities of development and our commitment to delivering the best possible experience.”

The news has so far not been received well, especially with recent news of console prices rising. Many fans are frustrated with the push for buying the latest consoles that have only gone up in pricing, not down, even though they’ve been out for over five years now.

They went on, apologizing to those who were looking forward to the release on older consoles, saying, “We know many of you were looking forward to playing on PS4 or Xbox One, and we are truly sorry for the disappointment this causes. Anyone who was expecting to play on either platform will be eligible for a refund. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”