Video Games

Fortnite Devs Epic Games Understands the Fear That “AI Is Going to Take All Our Jobs”

Credit: Epic Games Understands the Fear, Google Commons

AI is creeping into our lives. Much to our dismay, it’s becoming normal. But according to the Fortnite developers, they get it. Epic Games understands the fear that AI will “take all our jobs.”

AI in the gaming industry is difficult to see, especially with many voicing their disdain for it. However, Epic Games insists the technology is being explored as a productivity tool rather than a replacement for developers.

Fortnite’s Original Mode, Fortnite (2017), Epic Games

Speaking during a Gamescom Latam panel, Stephanie Arnette, senior external development manager on Fortnite, addressed concerns about the impact AI could have on jobs across the industry.

Arnette said, “I know everyone’s biggest fear is, ‘Oh my god, AI is going to take all our jobs.’ That’s not our goal. The goal is to make us more efficient.”

According to Arnette, Epic has been experimenting with AI tools internally to help streamline aspects of production, including potential uses in art creation and development workflows. She suggested the technology could reduce the time spent on repetitive or time-consuming tasks, allowing teams to work more efficiently.

She explained, “If the thing that takes you 10 hours to do suddenly doesn’t take you as long, that’s compelling.”

AI has become one of the most debated topics in the games industry over the past two years, with publishers and developers increasingly investing in generative AI systems, automated animation tools, and machine-learning technology. Companies, including Sony Interactive Entertainment and Microsoft, have also discussed using AI to assist development processes.

Although many are thankful that Microsoft has started to remove Copilot on Xbox consoles, and is planning on winding down Copilot on mobile.

However, the technology remains controversial among players and developers alike. Critics argue that increased automation could eventually contribute to layoffs or reduce opportunities for artists, writers, and designers.

Fortnite’s Original Mode (2017), Epic Games

Arnette acknowledged those concerns but stressed that Epic wants tighter control over how AI is integrated into its pipeline.

She said, “There really is no opening for a partner to try to put their AI info or tooling into ours. It would always be from our direction outward, and not the other way around.”

The debate over AI’s role in gaming continues as studios search for ways to reduce rising development costs while maintaining increasingly complex projects.

For now, Epic appears keen to position AI as a support tool rather than a creative replacement, though questions remain across the wider industry about how those efficiency gains could affect jobs in the future.