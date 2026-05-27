Video Games

Epic Responds to AI Accusations for Fortnite and Porsche Collab

Credit: Epic Responds to AI Accusations, Fortnite, Porsche

Even though gamers are pushing back against AI, it seems to pop up more and more lately. The most recent being with Fortnite, with their latest Porsche collaboration. The concept art is heavily accused of being AI, and immense backlash has followed. Now, Epic responds to the AI accusations.

The official Unreal Engine X account posted about Epic Games and Porsche’s collaboration, following the Cayenne Turbo Electric being added as a drivable game on May 23. However, it quickly removed one of the concept images that were getting bashed for looking like AI-slop.

"We rely on an established workflow for creating and implementing backgrounds in Unreal Engine. After we aligned on the overall concept, within a few weeks, we could finish and implement the new background."



Note: The image on the left is a concept image provided by the Porsche… pic.twitter.com/H31ahpGRRF — Unreal Engine (@UnrealEngine) May 26, 2026

ResetEra users quickly downloaded the image before it was deleted to examine it, saying it didn’t appear to be made by a human.

The image was reuploaded shortly after, and while it didn’t mention AI, it did provide a note saying that the art was provided by Porsche, not Epic, and wasn’t representative of the actual car configuration.

The image in question features a Porsche on a stand being carried by a hot air balloon as characters are flying towards it. Not only does it suspiciously look like AI, but there are obvious weird inserts in the image, for instance, a Riot Games logo on the hot air balloon.

Recently, Porsche implemented a Fortnite-themed background inside their Unreal Engine-powered car configurator. We spoke to the team about how it came together, check it out! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/KzSPdWgYlH — Unreal Engine (@UnrealEngine) May 25, 2026

Epic Games responded to the AI accusations, saying that the image was provided by Porsche and, as it was shared by the Unreal Engine X account, one would assume that it means it was created by those tools. However, GameSpot talked to an Epic rep about the image, and it still remains unclear why the Riot Games logo was made into the balloon.

It’s safe to say fans aren’t impressed. Even if the photo was given by Porsche, there’s no reason to share AI images on a post detailing this exciting collaboration with Fortnite.