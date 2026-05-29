Video Games

Xbox Pushes Fable Back to 2027 in Recent Delay

Credit: Pushes Fable Back to 2027 (2027), Xbox Game Studios, Steam

The highly anticipated game is being delayed, according to a recent post on X by Xbox. The upcoming reboot of the popular game was supposed to release in 2026, but Xbox just pushed Fable back to 2027.

The long-awaited RPG through Microsoft didn’t have a specific date, but was said to launch this fall. However, due to Xbox’s busy release schedule, it’s coming next year instead.

This is year is packed with incredible games for XBOX players to enjoy, from Halo: Campaign Evolved, Gears of War: E-Day and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 to Control Resonant, Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Grand Theft Auto VI. In order to plan our game launches through the… pic.twitter.com/eNXiA9ebn4 — XBOX (@XBOX) May 29, 2026

News was shared through a post on X by Xbox’s account, which reads, “This year is packed with incredible games for XBOX players to enjoy, from Halo: Campaign Evolves, Gears of War: E-Day, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 to Control Resonant, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, and Grand Theft Auto VI.“

“In order to plan our game launches through the holidays, in a way that works best for players, we’re moving Fable to February 2027 so it can have the dedicated moment it deserves. We’re excited to be giving players a major new look at Fable, as well as our broader lineup, at XBOX Games Showcase on June 7.”

While the news is a bummer for fans, the delay has been rumored, so many might have expected it.

According to Giant Bomb‘s Jeff Grubb, last month, it was revealed that Fable was pushed internally, saying “they’re still trying to get it out this year, but they are worried about the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6.”

Make sure to check back here for more information. And stay tuned for the XBOX Games Showcase on June 7 for more information.