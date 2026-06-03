Video Games

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Update Adds Streamlined Progression to Help Players Focus More on the Story

Credit: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Update (2025), Square Enix Steam

On June 2, a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth update was released, and it’s the perfect option for those who want to just enjoy the story without too much stress.

According to the patch notes on the game’s Steam page, the update added two new features. One is “New Game – Head Start,” which allows you to start a new game with a level 65 character (max level being 70) that’s also equipped with enhanced items. This is a great option for those who just want to breeze through the game without the stress of progressing.

Koji Fox Faced Backlash Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (2026), Square Enix, Nintendo

But the next feature is one that will be exciting for many players. It’s called “Streamlined Progression Feature,” which includes several enhancement options to streamline combat and exploration. For instance, unlimited HP and MP at all times, 9,999 damage dealt to enemies during battles and minigames, and the maximum number of each item available – with some exceptions – “which can be tailored to suit the player’s preferences.”

“The feature helps you advance through the game smoothly, not only during your first playthrough but also when you replay it.”

A lot of players are thrilled about this addition. Being able to thoroughly enjoy the game without the stress of level progression is something many of us want, especially when we only have a few hours a week to play a game between all of life’s other obligations. But of course, not everyone feels that way.

Unfortunately, there are a few individuals who feel that the progression system isn’t a great addition. One commented on the notes in saying that while the progression system is fine, they would appreciate that choosing this system would “block gaining Achievements/Trophies,” only because it’s a “disrespect to people who did hardest challenges in game proper way.”

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (2025), Square Enix Steam

Others are more passionate about not having an ‘easy’ mode, with one person saying, “If the game is too hard, adjust it, but creating a whole ‘game shark’ thing built inside the game is just lame. A great part of the fun in this game is beating hard mode…”

Sadly, there is constant debate whether ‘easy’ modes in games should be added, with many believing that if you can’t beat a game, then you shouldn’t play, while others believe there’s nothing wrong with choosing an easier route while still enjoying a story.

Luckily, for those looking for a smoother playthrough of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, you now have that option.