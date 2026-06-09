Video Games

Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered Announced

Credit: Godzilla Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered (2026), Atari

Publisher Atari and developer Pipeworks just announced Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. The game will launch on November 3 and is a remaster of the original 2002 kaiju brawler hit.

The remaster will feature enhanced visuals, an improved unlock system, quality-of-life improvements, and more to the original experience. You’ll also have online multiplayer, which allows you to battle it out in Versus or Melee modes, both online and local couch co-op.

Players will have 12 monsters to unlock, and luckily, preorders are available now, priced at $39.99.

“There is a real sense of responsibility that comes with working on Godzilla, especially with a fan-favorite title like Destroy All Monsters Melee,” Atari chief creative officer Mike Mika said in a press release about the game.

“It is only natural that Atari, as the original publisher in 2022, would partner with Pipeworks, the original developer and kaiju experts, to bring their creation back to center stage – bigger, better, and more destructive than ever.”

Screenshot of Godzilla Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered (2026), Atari

If you never experienced the original game, here’s a quick overview: “Choose your monster and battle it out with a range of brutal attacks through 8 locations, each with day and night variations. Battle through real-world cities, Monster Island, and the alien Mothership.”

In the game, players will master their skills in “cinematic kaiju vs. kaiju battles through familiar cities. Every monster has a distinctive moveset that makes each brawl unique, from vicious melee attacks to ranged energy blasts to special Rage Mode strikes.”

Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC on November 3.